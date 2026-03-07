India Vs New Zealand: Piyush Chawla Flags Varun Chakravarthy Worry Ahead Of T20 World Cup Finale

Former India leg-spinner Piyush Chawla also highlighted Sanju Samson's crucial role in India's last two wins in ICC T20 World Cup 2026, and said the team would need to control its emotions to excel in the final

Outlook Sports Desk
India Vs New Zealand: Piyush Chawla Flags Varun Chakravarthy Worry Ahead Of T20 World Cup Finale
Former India spinner Piyush Chawla with presenter Mayanti Langer after India's semi-final win over England in ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Photo: Special Arrangement
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Piyush Chawla feels Varun Chakravarthy has paid the price for bowling "too full or too short"

  • Leggie lavishes praise on Sanju Samson for game-changing knocks

  • Former India spinner shares mantra for India's success in final

Mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy has paid the price for bowling "too full or too short" in the previous two matches of the T20 World Cup, believes former India spinner Piyush Chawla. Chakravarthy returned figures of 1/40 and 1/64 against the West Indies and England in the last two games.

It remains to be seen if India decide to replace him with left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav for the final against New Zealand in Ahmedabad on Sunday (March 7).

"I feel sometimes when you get desperate or when you try to do too many things, you end up bowling too full or too short, and that's exactly what's happening with Varun," Chawla told JioStar. "His strength is to bowl that hard length, not the one that fast bowlers bowl, but for a spinner, the good length where the bounce is around knee-high.

"Because with his pace, if the batter is not picking him up from the hand, it becomes really difficult as he's so quick off the surface." The 37 year old Chawla, who played 25 ODIs, three Tests and seven T20Is for India, said Chakravarthy tends to leak runs when he misses his length.

"But when you are a little off radar, then you go for plenty, and this is what's been happening with Varun Chakravarthy in the last couple of games. Either he's too full or too short, and with this kind of pace, it becomes easier for the batter to when the bounce is so true on the surface."

'This Is Moment You Live For'

Chawla also highlighted Sanju Samson's crucial role in India's last two wins. "This is the moment you live for as a cricketer. The game against the West Indies was a virtual quarter-final, and the way Sanju Samson played that innings while chasing 195 in a pressure situation, he made it look so easy.

"That's the beauty of his batting. And again, against England, he came in to bat and made sure he was hitting every ball. We all know Wankhede brings a lot to the table for the batters, so you have to try and convert even the balls that are not there to hit into boundary balls.

"Whatever you're thinking of scoring, you have to add 20 runs to that because it’s a chasing ground, and we saw what happened there. India scored 250-plus and at one point we thought 250 was a good enough score in a high-pressure game, but England just fell seven runs short."

India's Key To Success In Final

Coming to India's high-voltage final against New Zealand, the former leggie spoke on the road to success for the hosts. "You just have to go out there, control your emotions and express yourself. Because it's very important when there are so many people around and so many think that you're going to win the game.

"You are the favourites, and that tag also brings a little bit of pressure. But you have to keep all those things aside. And the butterflies, if someone says they're not there, is totally wrong. Once you enter the field and the whole crowd is behind you, cheering for you, gives you motivation. It's the same feeling that you have to do something special.

"And when every player thinks that way, that we have to do something special, the whole team comes together. It's not only about the eleven who are playing, even the players who are outside and not part of the playing XI, even the support staff, when everyone comes together, it becomes like a brute force."

Q

When and where will the India vs New Zealand final of ICC T20 World Cup 2026 be played?

A

The India vs New Zealand, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 final will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, March 8.

Q

What did Piyush Chawla say about Varun Chakravarthy's performance?

A

Former India leg-spinner Piyush Chawla said Varun Chakravarthy was bowling "too full or too short" lately, leading to his ineffectiveness in the previous two games.

Q

What are India and New Zealand's squads for the final?

A

India: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar.

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (captain), Finn Allen, Tim Seifert, Rachin Ravindra, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Cole McConchie, Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy, Devon Conway, Jimmy Neesham, Ish Sodhi.

