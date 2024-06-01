  1. HOME
  2. Topic
  3. piyush chawla
images

Name: Piyush Chawla

Date of Birth: 24 December 1988, Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh

Piyush Chawla is an Indian cricketer who has represented the national team in all three formats of the game. He is a right-arm leg-spin bowler known for his accurate bowling.

Hailing from Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, Chawla's love for cricket blossomed at a tender age. He began his cricketing journey by representing Uttar Pradesh in various age-group tournaments, quickly establishing himself as a promising leg-spinner. His impressive performances at the junior level earned him a spot in the India Under-19 team.

He made his first-class debut for Uttar Pradesh in 2005 and his international debut in 2006 when he was selected for the Indian team's tour of England. He made his Test debut in the same year against England and has since played a total of 3 Test matches for India, claiming 7 wickets.

He made his ODI debut in 2008 against Pakistan and has played 25 ODIs for India, taking 28 wickets with an economy rate of 4.77. His most significant contribution, however, has been in T20 cricket, where he has represented India in 25 matches, claiming 28 wickets with an impressive economy rate of 6.86.

Chawla signed a one-month contract with the Sussex County Cricket Club in 2009. He got eight wickets in his debut County Championship encounter against Worcestershire. He batted ninth in the opening innings and made 102* off of just 86 balls.

Chawla was chosen to play in the West Indies in the 2010 ICC World Twenty20. He was also a part of the Indian team that won the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup.

In December 2012, he made a comeback to play his third Test match at Nagpur against England, where the hosts had fielded four spinners: Chawla, debutant Ravindra Jadeja, Pragyan Ojha, and Ravichandran Ashwin. This was his third Test match in four years. Chawla finished the first innings with 4/69. In August 2013, Chawla made a comeback to English county cricket when he signed on as an overseas player for Somerset for the final five weeks of the season.

With 32 wickets in six games, he was Gujarat's top wicket-taker in the 2017–18 Ranji Trophy. In the Vijay Hazare Trophy season 2018–19, he led Gujarat in wickets with sixteen in eight games.

Piyush Chawla has been a regular in the Indian Premier League (IPL) since its inception in 2008. He was initially signed by Kings XI Punjab in the inaugural IPL season, where he took 17 wickets in 14 matches. In 2011, he was acquired by the Mumbai Indians, but his stint with them was brief as he played only 3 matches, taking 2 wickets.

Chawla's most successful IPL stint was with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). He joined them in 2012 and was a vital member of their title-winning squads in 2012 and 2014. In the 2012 season, he was KKR's leading wicket-taker, claiming 13 wickets in 17 matches.

He continued his impressive form in 2014, taking 13 wickets in 15 matches. Overall, Chawla picked up 84 wickets in 92 matches for KKR during his six-year stint with the franchise.

After leaving KKR, he had a brief stint with the now-defunct Gujarat Lions in 2016 and 2017, playing 13 matches and taking 10 wickets.

Chawla joined the Chennai Super Kings for 2018, 2019, and 2020 seasons but had limited opportunities.

In 2021 Chawla returned to the Mumbai Indians squad, where he continues to be part of their squad, albeit with limited game time. Unfortunately for the 2022 IPL season, Chawla went unsold at the Auction. However, for the 2023 season, he was bought again by the Mumbai Indians.

At 34 years old, Piyush Chawla continues to ply his trade in domestic and T20 cricket. He remains an active participant in the IPL, having been a part of the Mumbai Indians squad in recent seasons

Advertisement

Related Stories

Advertisement

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG-W Vs NZ-W, 3rd T20I Live Scores And Updates: England Women Opt To Bowl First Against New Zealand
  2. MI New York Vs Texas Super Kings, MCL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch MINY Vs TSK Match
  3. James Anderson Retirement: Sachin Tendulkar ‘Best Batter’ To Bowl To, Says England Legend
  4. Siechem Madurai Panthers vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, Live Streaming TNPL 2024: When, Where To Watch
  5. James Anderson Against India - Top Six Moments
Football News
  1. English Premier League: Manchester United Confirm Van Nistelrooy Appointment As Ten Hag Assistant
  2. URU Vs COL, Copa America 2024: Suarez Slams 'Ugly' Colombia Celebrations As Violence Mars Uruguay Defeat
  3. Canada Vs Uruguay Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Copa America 2024 Third-Place Match Live On TV And Online In India
  4. Argentina Vs Colombia, Copa America 2024 Final: A Look At All The Players And Their Clubs Before Title Showdown
  5. ENG Vs NED: Virgil Van Dijk To Consider Netherlands, Liverpool Future After UEFA Euro 2024 Heartbreak
Tennis News
  1. Paolini Vs Vekic, Wimbledon 2024: Italian Beats Croatian In Record-Breaking Semi-final - Data Debrief
  2. Novak Djokovic Vs Lorenzo Musetti Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch Gentlemen’s Singles Semi-Final Match
  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Daniil Medvedev, SF 1 Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Ash Barty's Exhibition Doubles Match Rasies Questions - Is She Coming Back?
  5. Wimbledon 2024, Quarter-Final: Elena Rybakina Defeats Elina Svitolina To Reach Semis - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. In Viral Video, SpiceJet Staff Arrested For Slapping CISF Officer; Airline Accuses Man of Sexual Harassment
  2. Gujarat: Stampede-Like Situation As Hundreds Turn Up For 10 Job Vacancies | Watch
  3. Uttarakhand's Ecosystem at Risk - Floods and Forest Fires
  4. Breaking News July 11: 14-Day JC For Mumbai BMW Case Accused; Landslide In Himachal, Roads Closed
  5. Kejriwal In Custody: SC Judgement On ED Arrest Tomorrow
Entertainment News
  1. Tanuj Virwani And Wife Tanya Jacob Expecting Their First Child: Baby Has Entered The Chat
  2. Priyanka Chopra Greets Paps With Namaste As She Arrives In Mumbai With Nick Jonas Ahead Of Anant-Radhika's Wedding
  3. 'Sarfira' Vs 'Indian 2' Box Office Prediction: Which Film Will Get The Biggest Opening?
  4. 'The Boys Season 4' Episode 7: Here's When And Where To Watch The New Episode Of The Superhero Series
  5. Throwback Thursday: Here's Why Ali Fazal Slipped Into Depression After Playing Joy Lobo In '3 Idiots'
US News
  1. Joe Biden Is Limping To Maintain His Political Position. Can He Handle The Presidency At 81?
  2. What Will Be The New Costco Membership Fee For Customers In US And Canada?
  3. TikTok Video Unveils Funyuns Empty Bag Scam, Sparks Outrage On Internet
  4. Celebrate Slurpee Day: 7-Eleven Is Giving Away Free Slurpees And More Sweet Deals For Their 97th Birthday On July 11!
  5. ‘Was He Tired? Yes. A Cold? Maybe’: Supporter George Clooney Urges Joe Biden To Quit
World News
  1. As Tensions Rise, South Korea To Deploy Laser Weapons To Intercept North Korean Drones
  2. Baba Vanga Predictions List: End Of The World To Begin In 2025 And End By...?
  3. Kenya President Ruto Fires 21 Cabinet Ministers Weeks After Deadly Protests Over Finance Bill | Full List
  4. Joe Biden Is Limping To Maintain His Political Position. Can He Handle The Presidency At 81?
  5. Breaking News July 11: 14-Day JC For Mumbai BMW Case Accused; Landslide In Himachal, Roads Closed
Latest Stories
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: Jasmine Paolini Reaches Wimbledon 2024 Women's Singles Final; Copa To See ARG Vs COL Final
  2. NEET Supreme Court Hearing: SC Posts NEET-UG Matter To July 18
  3. NATO Summit 2024: UK PM Starmer Offers Support To Ukraine; Members Say China 'Decisive Enabler' Of Russia's War
  4. Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: From Kim Kardashian To Jay Shetty, Check Out The Full Guest List
  5. Breaking News July 11: 14-Day JC For Mumbai BMW Case Accused; Landslide In Himachal, Roads Closed
  6. Did You Know? Michael Jackson Almost Sung For Rajinikanth's 'Enthiran', AR Rahman Shares Details
  7. Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run Case: Mihir Shah, Family Driver Confess To Their Roles In Crime, Say Police
  8. 'Quite Normal': NTA, Centre Tell SC Why So Many Toppers In NEET-UG 2024; Next Hearing July 18