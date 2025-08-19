PCB Central Contracts 2025: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan Demoted, No Category A Players

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan dropped to Category B
On August 19, 2025, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) demoted Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan to Category B in its new central contracts, with no player in Category A.
Former captain Babar Azam and current ODI skipper Mohammad Rizwan have been downgraded to Category B in the latest list of central contracts released by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday, August 19, 2025.
The PCB, headquartered in Lahore, has not found any cricketer deserving of the elite Category A and has instead placed thirty players in Categories B, C, and D for the 2025-2026 cycle.
"The contracts, effective from July 1, 2025, through June 30, 2026, reflect the Board's continued commitment to recognising and supporting national talent. This year's roster sees ten players each placed in Categories B, C, and D. Notably, no player has been selected for Category A in this cycle," the PCB stated in a media release.
The PCB release did not mention the valuation of the contracts, leaving player remuneration undisclosed for this period.
The Pakistan Cricket Board's decision to exclude any player from Category A in the 2025-2026 central contracts marks a notable change in its evaluation criteria. This move suggests a greater emphasis on recent performance metrics, as evidenced by the demotion of former Category A players Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan to Category B.
Such reclassifications could influence player morale and financial incentives, given that Category A contracts previously offered monthly retainers of PKR 4.5 million, while Category B contracts provided PKR 3 million. The absence of Category A players may also impact team dynamics and leadership structures, prompting a reassessment of roles within the squad.
Performance-Based Changes: Demotions, Promotions, And New Entrants
Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan have been penalised for their consistently poor show across all marquee events, including the T20 World Cup 2024, the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, and bilateral series against Bangladesh and the West Indies.
In contrast, T20 skipper Salman Ali Agha has earned a promotion from Group C to B. Other notable promotions include opener Saim Ayub and pacer Haris Rauf, both of whom have moved up the contract categories.
Compared to last year's list of twenty-seven contracted players, the PCB has expanded the pool to thirty, including twelve fresh additions. The new entrants are Ahmed Daniyal, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Mirza, and Sufyan Moqim.
Additionally, nine players have retained their positions in the same categories as last year, including Abdullah Shafique (Category C), Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jnr (all in Category D), Noman Ali, Sajid Khan, Saud Shakeel (all in Category C), and Shaheen Shah Afridi (Category B).
Players Missing Out And Full Central Contract List for 2025-2026
Eight players who have missed out on contracts this year include Aamir Jamal, Haseebullah, Kamran Ghulam, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Muhammad Irfan Khan, and Usman Khan. All of these players were previously in Category D.
The full list of Pakistan's centrally contracted players for the 2025–2026 period is as follows:
Category B (10 players): Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Rizwan, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, and Shaheen Shah Afridi.
Category C (10 players): Abdullah Shafique, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Sahibzada Farhan, Sajid Khan, and Saud Shakeel.
Category D (10players): Ahmed Daniyal, Hussain Talat, Khurram Shahzad, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Salman Mirza, Shan Masood, and Sufyan Moqim.