Man United Vs Wolves Live Streaming, Premier League 2025/26: When, Where To Watch MUN V WOL Match On TV & Online?

Struggling Wolves visit Man United in the PL 2025-26 fixture
Ruben Amorim's side are sixth in the PL points table
Wolves sit bottom of the table, and are still winless
Ruben Amorim's Manchester United take on a winless Wolverhampton Wanderers in the English Premier League 2025-26 clash at Old Trafford on Wednesday, December 31 (IST). The Red Devils are sixth in the PL table whereas Wolves occupy the bottom spot.
Ruben Amorim's side defeated Newcastle in their previous home game but have missed the spark in the middle of the field. Bruno Fernandes' absence is hurting Man United as they look to climb up the table.
As for Wolves, their away performances have been decent but Rob Edwards still cannot dish out a win for his struggling side. As things stand, Wolves are in last place on the Premier League points table.
Head-to-Head
Total matches: 116
Man Utd won: 57
Wolves won: 39
Draws: 20
Manchester United vs Wolves, Premier League 2025-26: Live Streaming Info
When and where will the Manchester United vs Wolves, Premier League 2025-26 match be played?
Manchester United vs Wolves in the Premier League will take place on December 31, Wednesday from 1am (IST) onwards.
Manchester United vs Wolves, Premier League 2025-26: Where To Watch?
Manchester United vs Wolves in the Premier League match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. Simultaneously, it will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website.