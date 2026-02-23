Everton Vs Man United LIVE Score, Premier League: Toffees Eye Double Over Red Devils At Home

Everton vs Man United LIVE Score: PL Title Race Heating Up
The Premier League title race is heating up each and every week. Yesterday Arsenal regained their 5-point lead after Manchester City had cut it down to 2, thanks to their hard fought 2-1 victory against Newcastle United.
The Cityzens have a game in hand and they face 15th placed Leeds United in 5 days' time at Elland Road. The League leaders will be up against London rivals Chelsea on Sunday, March 1 at the Emirates.
Everton vs Man United LIVE Score: Match Details
Fixture: Everton vs Manchester United
Series: English Premier League 2025-26
Venue: Hill Dickinson Stadium, Liverpool
Date: Monday, February 23, 2026
Time: 1:30 AM IST (February 24)
Live Streaming: JioHotstar
Everton vs Man United LIVE Score: Welcome!
Hello, football fans! This is the start of our live blog covering the Premier League match between Everton and Manchester United. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.