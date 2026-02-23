Everton Vs Man United LIVE Score, Premier League: Toffees Eye Double Over Red Devils At Home

Everton vs Manchester United Live Score, English Premier League 2025-26: Follow the play-by-play updates from the EVE vs MUN Matchday 27 fixture at Hill Dickinson Stadium on February 23, 2026

Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Everton vs Manchester United live score English Premier League 2025-26 matchday 27
Everton's Iliman Ndiaye celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game against Bournemouth during their English Premier League soccer match in Liverpool, England, Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026. | Photo: AP/Peter Byrne
Welcome to the live coverage of the English Premier League 2025-26 Matchday 27 fixture between Everton and Manchester United at Hill Dickinson Stadium on Monday, February 23, 2026. Everton are looking for a historic league double over Manchester United – their first in 12 years – having beaten the Red Devils 1-0 at Old Trafford. The Toffees, currently in ninth place after a loss against Bournemouth in their last match, can move up the table with a win tonight. Man United, meanwhile, arrive unbeaten in their five league matches under interim manager Michael Carrick. The Red Devils were held to a 1-1 draw by West Ham and will look to respond tonight. Follow the play-by-play updates from the Everton vs Man United football match right here.
LIVE UPDATES

Everton vs Man United LIVE Score: PL Title Race Heating Up

The Premier League title race is heating up each and every week. Yesterday Arsenal regained their 5-point lead after Manchester City had cut it down to 2, thanks to their hard fought 2-1 victory against Newcastle United.

The Cityzens have a game in hand and they face 15th placed Leeds United in 5 days' time at Elland Road. The League leaders will be up against London rivals Chelsea on Sunday, March 1 at the Emirates.

Everton vs Man United LIVE Score: Match Details

  • Fixture: Everton vs Manchester United

  • Series: English Premier League 2025-26

  • Venue: Hill Dickinson Stadium, Liverpool

  • Date: Monday, February 23, 2026

  • Time: 1:30 AM IST (February 24)

  • Live Streaming: JioHotstar

Everton vs Man United LIVE Score: Welcome!

Hello, football fans! This is the start of our live blog covering the Premier League match between Everton and Manchester United. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Zimbabwe Vs West Indies, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s Highlights: Windies Register Victory In Record Breaking Contest

  2. Zimbabwe Vs West Indies, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Windies Post This Edition's Highest Total - Check Top 5 List

  3. T20 World Cup 2026: How India Can Qualify For Semifinals After 76-Run Loss To South Africa

  4. India 'Came Out With Overconfidence' - Sunil Gavaskar Blasts Batters For Horrendous World Cup Show Against South Africa

  5. Manjurul Islam Sexual Harassment Case: BCB Bans Former Selector Following Jahanara Alam Allegations

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  2. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  3. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  4. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. JNU protest turns violent; JNUSU, ABVP accuse each other of attacks

  2. Tamil Nadu: Soundararajan Accuses Stalin of Creating ‘Artificial’ Rights Narrative

  3. Manufacturing Reality: How AI Is Rewriting India’s Election Playbook

  4. Jharkhand Urban Local Body Elections 2026: Voting Underway Amid Tight Security

  5. Top Maoist Leader Devji Surrenders To Telangana Police Ahead Of 2026 Deadline

Entertainment News

  1. Boong Review | Examining The Barbs Of Manipur’s Conflict Through Childhood’s Innocence

  2. Do Deewane Seher Mein Review | Mrunal Thakur And Siddhant Chaturvedi Anchor A Sincere, Albeit Undercooked Mumbai Romance

  3. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  4. Sidharth Malhotra Mourns The Loss Of His Father Sunil Malhotra In Moving Tribute

  5. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. Mexican Army Kills CJNG Leader 'El Mencho' In Major Operation

  2. Epstein Files: What We Know So Far

  3. Indefinite Curfew Imposed in Gaur, Nepal After Communal Clashes

  4. Pakistan Strikes Terror Hideouts In Afghanistan

  5. Indian Embassy Urges Nationals In Mexico To Shelter In Place After Cartel Leader El Mencho Killed

Latest Stories

  1. Jharkhand Urban Local Body Elections 2026: Voting Underway Amid Tight Security

  2. Robert Aramayo Makes BAFTA History With Rising Star And Best Actor Awards

  3. BAFTA Awards Red Carpet 2026: Best Dressed Stars From Alia Bhatt To Sadie Sink

  4. Top Maoist Leader Devji Surrenders To Telangana Police Ahead Of 2026 Deadline

  5. BAFTA 2026: KPop Demon Hunters Light Up Stage With Electrifying Golden Performance

  6. Mexican Army Kills CJNG Leader 'El Mencho' In Major Operation

  7. BAFTA 2026: Prince William Says He's Not In 'Calm State' Amid Royal Family Crisis

  8. Former Union Railway Minister and once TMC No. 2 Mukul Roy dies at 71