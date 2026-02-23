Everton Vs Man United LIVE Score, Premier League: Toffees Eye Double Over Red Devils At Home

Everton's Iliman Ndiaye celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game against Bournemouth during their English Premier League soccer match in Liverpool, England, Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026. | Photo: AP/Peter Byrne

Welcome to the live coverage of the English Premier League 2025-26 Matchday 27 fixture between Everton and Manchester United at Hill Dickinson Stadium on Monday, February 23, 2026. Everton are looking for a historic league double over Manchester United – their first in 12 years – having beaten the Red Devils 1-0 at Old Trafford. The Toffees, currently in ninth place after a loss against Bournemouth in their last match, can move up the table with a win tonight. Man United, meanwhile, arrive unbeaten in their five league matches under interim manager Michael Carrick. The Red Devils were held to a 1-1 draw by West Ham and will look to respond tonight. Follow the play-by-play updates from the Everton vs Man United football match right here.

23 Feb 2026, 11:18:58 pm IST Everton vs Man United LIVE Score: PL Title Race Heating Up The Premier League title race is heating up each and every week. Yesterday Arsenal regained their 5-point lead after Manchester City had cut it down to 2, thanks to their hard fought 2-1 victory against Newcastle United. The Cityzens have a game in hand and they face 15th placed Leeds United in 5 days' time at Elland Road. The League leaders will be up against London rivals Chelsea on Sunday, March 1 at the Emirates.

23 Feb 2026, 11:08:06 pm IST Everton vs Man United LIVE Score: Match Details Fixture: Everton vs Manchester United

Series: English Premier League 2025-26

Venue: Hill Dickinson Stadium, Liverpool

Date: Monday, February 23, 2026

Time: 1:30 AM IST (February 24)

Live Streaming: JioHotstar