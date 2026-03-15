Man United Vs Aston Villa Preview, English Premier League: Head-To-Head, Lineups, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

Summary of this article
Manchester United face Aston Villa in English Premier League 2025-26 at Old Trafford on Sunday
Michael Carrick’s side lost 2-1 to Newcastle last week; Villa winless in last three league games
Find out how to Man United vs Aston Villa match live on TV and online
Manchester United continue their push for a UEFA Champions League spot during a crucial English Premier League 2025-26 match against top-four rivals Aston Villa at Old Trafford on Sunday.
The Red Devils suffered a 2-1 away loss to Newcastle United in their last league outing, marking the first defeat under the management of interim head coach Michael Carrick. The former United midfielder has overseen six wins in eight games so far, firing the underperforming side into third place.
“I understand with it being the first defeat, if you like, it feels a little bit different, but it’s going to come at some point. You look through the league, it’s a tough league,” Carrick said.
“Most teams, if not every team, have suffered that in recent times, so it’s putting things in perspective really and kind of putting it in shape where we know where we can improve, what we can do better.”
Aston Villa remain fourth, level on points with United but trailing on goal difference. The West Midlands side have seen their unlikely title challenge fade after back-to-back defeats in the league, marking a three-match winless run.
However, the Villans have been in good form in the UEFA Europa League, beating French side LOSC Lille 1-0 away in their last match. Unai Emery, seeking his 101st win as Aston Villa’s head coach, will be hoping that his side can transfer that form to the domestic stage.
“We are going to face Manchester United on Sunday, and they are now feeling confident, they’re strong at home, they’re playing good football, and they have very good players,” Emery said.
“It’s a really huge challenge on Sunday, but analysing how we are in the table overall, we are fourth with the same points as Manchester United, with 51, and they are third.”
Man United vs Aston Villa: Head-To-Head Record
Manchester United and Aston Villa have faced each other 201 times. Manchester United hold an overwhelming lead in the head-to-head record against Aston Villa, winning 107 times compared to Villa’s 52 victories. 42 games have ended in draws.
Man United vs Aston Villa: Team News
Manchester United will have right-back Noussair Mazraoui available for Sunday’s game, despite the Moroccan being injured in the last game against Newcastle. However, Lisandro Martinez (calf injury), Matthijs de Ligt (back injury), and Patrick Dorgu (hamstring injury) will be unavailable.
Aston Villa will be without two key midfielders – Boubacar Kamara (knee injury) and Youri Tielemans (ankle injury), while Matty Cash remains a doubt. Jadon Sancho will be ineligible to play against his parent side.
Man United vs Aston Villa: Predicted Lineups
Manchester United: Senne Lammens; Diogo Dalot, Leny Yoro, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw; Casemiro, Kobbie Mainoo; Bryan Mbeumo, Bruno Fernandes, Matheus Cunha; Benjamin Sesko.
Aston Villa: Emiliano Martinez; Lamare Bogarde, Ezri Konsa, Pau Torres, Ian Maatsen; David Luiz, Amadou Onana; John McGinn, Emiliano Buendia, Morgan Rogers; Ollie Watkins.
Man United vs Aston Villa: Prediction
Aston Villa have been in poor form in the league, especially away from home, where they are winless in the last four games across all competitions. This, combined with Manchester United’s strong form under Carrick, means that the Red Devils will be favourites to clinch this match.
Prediction: Manchester United 1-0 Aston Villa
Man United vs Aston Villa: Live Streaming Details
When and where is the Manchester United vs Aston Villa, English Premier League 2025-26 match being played?
The Manchester United vs Aston Villa, English Premier League 2025-26 match will be played on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at 7:30 PM IST. The match will be hosted at Old Trafford in Manchester.
Where to watch the Manchester United vs Aston Villa, English Premier League 2025-26 match live online?
The Manchester United vs Aston Villa, English Premier League 2025-26 match will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
Where to watch the Manchester United vs Aston Villa, English Premier League 2025-26 match live on TV?
The Manchester United vs Aston Villa, English Premier League 2025-26 match will be televised live on the Star Sports Select 1 (SD & HD) TV channels in India.