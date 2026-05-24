Man City Vs Aston Villa Live Score, Premier League 2025-26: Cityzens Look For Glorious Farewell To Guardiola

Manchester City's Erling Haaland scores his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between AFC Bournemouth and Manchester City in Bournemouth, England. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton

Man City Vs Aston Villa Live Score Updates, Premier League 2025-26: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Manchester City vs Aston Villa Premier League 2025-26 matchday 38 at the Etihad Stadium on May 24, Sunday. ep Guardiola’s men enter this fixture knowing that every point is vital to maintain their hold on the top spot. City’s formidable home record, combined with their blistering attacking form, makes them clear favorites, but they must remain wary of a Villa side that has consistently disrupted the league's elite this season. Unai Emery’s Aston Villa travel to Manchester with a clear tactical blueprint, aiming to exploit the space left behind by City’s advanced full-backs. Led by Ollie Watkins’ clinical finishing and the creative engine of John McGinn, Villa are more than capable of punishing lapses in concentration. However, City’s ability to control the midfield tempo through Rodri and Kevin De Bruyne will likely be the deciding factor. For the hosts, defensive stability will be paramount against Villa’s rapid counter-attacks. If City can neutralize the visitors' transition threats early, they should have enough quality to dismantle the Villa defense. Expect a high-intensity battle as City look to assert their dominance and take another step toward securing the championship. Follow play-by-play updates of the Manchester City vs Aston Villa EPL match with us.

LIVE UPDATES