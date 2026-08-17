India Vs England Live, Men's Hockey World Cup: Harmanpreet-Led Side Chase Crucial Win To Strengthen Semi-Final Hopes

Welcome to our live blog of the India vs England clash at the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026, with both teams looking to strengthen their position in Pool D. India began their campaign with a 3-1 win over Wales, while England impressed with a 4-1 victory over Pakistan, setting up a high-stakes encounter between two sides already on three points. The match will be played at the Wagener Stadium in Amstelveen, Netherlands, one of the two venues hosting the tournament. India will be eager to build on their strong opening performance, while Harmanpreet Singh and Co. also have history to rewrite, having last defeated England at the World Cup in 1994. With both sides eyeing the top two spots in Pool D, this promises to be a fascinating battle.

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