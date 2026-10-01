India-Pakistan Gold Medal Clash Set: Who Plays For Bronze At Asian Games 2026?

India beat Sri Lanka by 124 runs after Ishan Kishan’s unbeaten 80 off 46 balls
Pakistan defeated Bangladesh in a reduced 13-over semi-final after recovering from 53/4
The India-Pakistan gold medal match will be played on October 3 at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin
Sri Lanka will face Bangladesh for the bronze medal on October 3 at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin
Pakistan and India stormed into the Men’s Asian Games final after contrasting semi-final wins. The title clash is set for October 3 in Nisshin, Japan, with Pakistan sealing their place by beating Bangladesh and India advancing after a sharp bowling display and Ishan Kishan’s unbeaten half-century against Sri Lanka.
How India and Pakistan reached the finals?
Ishan Kishan, batting at number five, made 80 not out off 46 balls, with four boundaries and five sixes, to lift India to 169/7 in their 20 overs.
Sri Lanka then collapsed. Jasprit Bumrah removed Sineth Jayawardena and Sohan de Livera for ducks in the opening over. India wrapped it up quickly. Washington Sundar and Abhishek Sharma cleaned up the tail as Sri Lanka were bowled out for 45 in 9.4 overs.
Pakistan put Bangladesh under pressure straight away in the 13-over-a-side contest. Batting first, Bangladesh finished on 111/7 in their 13 overs. Chasing, Pakistan slipped to 53/4 at the start of the seventh over. Abdul Samad and Hasan Nawaz added an unbroken 59-run stand to take Pakistan through.
Who Will Play The Bronze Medal Match?
The battle for bronze between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka is set to precede Saturday's gold medal match on October 3rd. Notably, Bangladesh captured the inaugural cricket gold when the sport made its debut at the Asian Games in 2010.
When and where do the gold and bronze medal matches take place?
The Asian Games gold and bronze medal match will be played at Korogi Sports Park, Nisshin, on Saturday, October 3.
What Time Will Medal Matches Begin?
The Asian Games Gold Medal match between India and Pakistan is scheduled to start at 10:00 AM IST.
The Asian Games Bronze Medal match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka is scheduled to start at 5:30 AM IST.
Which TV channel will telecast the Asian Games Medal matches?
The Asian Games Gold Medal match between India and Pakistan will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network in India.
How can fans watch the India Vs Pakistan Asian Games Gold Medal match online in India?
The Asian Games Gold Medal match between India and Pakistan will be streamed live in India on SonyLIV.
India Vs Pakistan Asian Games - Squads
India: Shreyas Iyer (c), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma, Vipraj Nigam, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.
Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan (c), Abdul Samad (vc), Abrar Ahmed, Haider Ali, Saim Ayub, Ahmed Daniyal, Akif Javed, Usman Khan (wk), Arafat Minhas, Salman Mirza, Saad Masood, Sufyan Moqim, Hasan Nawaz, Ali Raza, Maaz Sadaqat
Bangladesh: Mosaddek Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Litton Das (C & WK), Yasir Ali, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, Saif Hassan, Mahedi Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Towhid Hridoy, Rishad Hossain, Tanzid Hasan, and Parvez Hossain Emon.
Sri Lanka: Niroshan Dickwella (WK), Binura Fernando, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushan Hemantha, Sahan Arachchige (C), Tharindu Ratnayake, Nuwan Thushara, Ashen Bandara, Lasith Croospulle, Nuwanidu Fernando, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, wicketkeeper Sohan de Livera, Wanuja Sahan, Sineth Jayawardena, and Garuka Sanketh.