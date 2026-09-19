Asian Games 2026 Women's Cricket Semi-Final Guide: Preview, Head-To-Head, Live Streaming Details

The second semi-final promises a far tighter contest. Both teams have shown they can trouble the continent's bigger sides, and with neither having the depth of India's batting or bowling attack, this game is expected to be decided by fine margins — likely in the field and at the death. Sri Lanka will carry some scar tissue from their Asia Cup final defeat to India, while Pakistan will fancy their chances of springing a surprise having already shown competitive form against Sri Lanka on home soil this year.