Asian Games 2026 Women's Cricket Semi-Final Guide: Preview, Head-To-Head, Live Streaming Details

Defending champions India face Bangladesh, while Sri Lanka take on Pakistan in the Asian Games 2026 women's cricket semi-finals
Heavily favored India boast a dominant record over Bangladesh, whereas Sri Lanka and Pakistan share a tight, competitive head-to-head history
The winners advance to the gold-medal match and the losers contest the bronze playoff on September 22
The women's cricket competition at the Asian Games 2026 reaches its business end on September 20, with both semi-finals set to decide who plays for gold in Aichi-Nagoya.
Defending champions India, having beaten hosts Japan by eight wickets in the quarter-finals, take on Bangladesh, while Sri Lanka face Pakistan in the other last-four clash. The winners advance to the gold-medal match, with the losers meeting in the bronze-medal playoff — both scheduled for September 22.
India Vs Bangladesh
Harmanpreet Kaur's India arrive at this semifinal in ominous form, fresh off winning a record-extending eighth Women's Asia Cup title after beating Sri Lanka by 72 runs in the final on September 13. Bangladesh, meanwhile, progressed to the semis after their quarter-final was abandoned and they advanced on higher seeding.
On paper, India go in as overwhelming favorites to defend their Hangzhou gold, and a settled batting unit combined with a spin-heavy attack should give them the edge against a Bangladesh side still building consistency at this level.
Head-to-Head: India vs Bangladesh
This fixture has historically been one-sided. India's T20I record against Bangladesh reads 20 wins from 23 meetings, with Bangladesh managing just three victories — two of them coming at the 2018 Asia Cup, Bangladesh's only piece of silverware in the rivalry, and the most recent in a bilateral series in mid-2023.
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Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan
The second semi-final promises a far tighter contest. Both teams have shown they can trouble the continent's bigger sides, and with neither having the depth of India's batting or bowling attack, this game is expected to be decided by fine margins — likely in the field and at the death. Sri Lanka will carry some scar tissue from their Asia Cup final defeat to India, while Pakistan will fancy their chances of springing a surprise having already shown competitive form against Sri Lanka on home soil this year.
Head-to-Head: Sri Lanka vs Pakistan (T20I)
Sri Lanka and Pakistan have a long, competitive rivalry in the format, with the most recent reckoning putting Pakistan marginally ahead — an 11-9 head-to-head edge in T20Is across 21 matches, a series the two sides have gone back and forth on in recent tours of Sri Lanka.
Asian Games 2026 Women's Cricket Semi-Final: Live Streaming Details
Live streaming of the Asian Games 2026 women's cricket semi-finals will be available online on the SonyLIV app and website in India. For television viewers, the matches will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network, primarily on Sony Sports 1, with regional language broadcasts available on Sony Sports 3 (Hindi) and Sony Sports 4 (Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada).