Brentford Vs Chelsea, Premier League 2026-27: Bees Sting At Home To Cruise Past Blues 3-0 And Climb To Third Place

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 19 September 2026 6:15 pm

Brentford soared to third in the Premier League on Friday with a dominant 3-0 victory over west London rivals Chelsea at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday September 19, extending their winless league run to three games. Despite a solid first half featuring debuts for veterans Jordan Henderson and Danny Welbeck, Xabi Alonso’s side collapsed after the break. Brentford capitalized on defensive lapses as Jaidon Anthony opened the scoring from a 61st-minute corner. Igor Thiago quickly doubled the lead following a saved shot, and Fabio Carvalho sealed the rout with a stoppage-time strike. Chelsea manager Alonso lamented his team's lack of 90-minute consistency, dropping the Blues to seventh place with seven points. Meanwhile, Keith Andrews’ high-flying Brentford side moved to nine points from five matches, sitting three points adrift of co-leaders Arsenal and Manchester City.