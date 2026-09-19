Brentford Vs Chelsea, Premier League 2026-27: Bees Sting At Home To Cruise Past Blues 3-0 And Climb To Third Place

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Brentford soared to third in the Premier League on Friday with a dominant 3-0 victory over west London rivals Chelsea at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday September 19, extending their winless league run to three games. Despite a solid first half featuring debuts for veterans Jordan Henderson and Danny Welbeck, Xabi Alonso’s side collapsed after the break. Brentford capitalized on defensive lapses as Jaidon Anthony opened the scoring from a 61st-minute corner. Igor Thiago quickly doubled the lead following a saved shot, and Fabio Carvalho sealed the rout with a stoppage-time strike. Chelsea manager Alonso lamented his team's lack of 90-minute consistency, dropping the Blues to seventh place with seven points. Meanwhile, Keith Andrews’ high-flying Brentford side moved to nine points from five matches, sitting three points adrift of co-leaders Arsenal and Manchester City.

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Brentford and Chelsea Premier League highlights-
Brentford players celebrate after the Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Chelsea in London, England, Friday, Sept. 18, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
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Brentford and Chelsea Premier League highlights-Brentfords head coach Keith Andrews
Brentford's head coach Keith Andrews wlaks off the pitch after the Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Chelsea in London, England, Friday, Sept. 18, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
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Brentford and Chelsea Premier League highlights
Chelsea players stand dejected after conceiding third goal during the Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Chelsea in London, England, Friday, Sept. 18, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
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Brentford and Chelsea Premier League highlights-Brentfords El Hadji Diouf
Brentford's El Hadji Diouf, left, and Fabio Carvalho celevrate third goal during the Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Chelsea in London, England, Friday, Sept. 18, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
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Brentford and Chelsea Premier League highlights-Brentfords Dango Ouattara
Brentford's Dango Ouattara blocks Chelsea's Cole Palmer during the Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Chelsea in London, England, Friday, Sept. 18, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
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Brentford and Chelsea Premier League highlights-Chelseas Cole Palmer
Chelsea's Cole Palmer argues with a referee during the Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Chelsea in London, England, Friday, Sept. 18, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
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Brentford and Chelsea Premier League highlights-Caoimhin Kelleher
Brentford's goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher goes for the ball during the Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Chelsea in London, England, Friday, Sept. 18, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
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Brentford and Chelsea Premier League highlights
Brentford players celebrate after the first goal during the Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Chelsea in London, England, Friday, Sept. 18, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
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Brentford and Chelsea Premier League highlights-Brentfords Yehor Yarmolyuk
Brentford's Yehor Yarmolyuk shoots during the Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Chelsea in London, England, Friday, Sept. 18, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
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Brentford and Chelsea Premier League highlights-Brentfords Igor Thiago
Brentford's Igor Thiago, left, and Chelsea's Jordan Henderson fight for the ball during the Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Chelsea in London, England, Friday, Sept. 18, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
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Brentford and Chelsea Premier League highlights-Chelseas Morgan Rogers
Chelsea's Morgan Rogers, left, and Cole Palmer talk during the Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Chelsea in London, England, Friday, Sept. 18, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland

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