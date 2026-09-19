Asiad 2026 Opening Ceremony: Games Officially Declared Open In Aichi-Nagoya By Emperor Naruhito

P Photo Webdesk 19 September 2026 4:50 pm Published at: 19 September 2026 4:50 pm Updated on:

Japan’s Emperor Naruhito officially declared the 20th Asian Games open at the Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium in Aichi-Nagoya, marking the start of the multisport extravaganza. The vibrant opening ceremony featured traditional performances, the playing of the national anthem, and a colorful athletes' parade. Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Palestine, Nepal, and India—represented by flag-bearers Manu Bhaker and Pawan Sehrawat (who replaced Tajinderpal Singh Toor)—proudly marched through the stadium. Following addresses by OCA President Joaan bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani and Aichi Governor Omura Hideaki, the ceremony concluded with the official flag-hoisting and oath-taking.