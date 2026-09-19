Asiad 2026 Opening Ceremony: Games Officially Declared Open In Aichi-Nagoya By Emperor Naruhito

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Japan’s Emperor Naruhito officially declared the 20th Asian Games open at the Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium in Aichi-Nagoya, marking the start of the multisport extravaganza. The vibrant opening ceremony featured traditional performances, the playing of the national anthem, and a colorful athletes' parade. Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Palestine, Nepal, and India—represented by flag-bearers Manu Bhaker and Pawan Sehrawat (who replaced Tajinderpal Singh Toor)—proudly marched through the stadium. Following addresses by OCA President Joaan bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani and Aichi Governor Omura Hideaki, the ceremony concluded with the official flag-hoisting and oath-taking.

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Asian Games Opening Ceremony highlights-Japanese boy band INI
Japanese boy band INI perform ahead of the opening ceremony for the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man
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Asian Games Opening Ceremony highlights-Japans Emperor Naruhito
Japan's Emperor Naruhito, centre, Empress Masako, Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, right, stand with President of the Asian Games Hideaki Ohmura, left, International Olympic Committee President, Kirsty Coventry and President of the Olympic Council of Asia, Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani at the opening ceremony during the opening ceremony for the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man
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Asian Games Opening Ceremony highlights-
Dancers perform during the opening ceremony for the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
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Asian Games Opening Ceremony highlights-Japanese flag
Japanese flag is carried during the opening ceremony for the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara
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Asian Games Opening Ceremony highlights-
Dancers perform during the opening ceremony for the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
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Asian Games Opening Ceremony highlights-Japans flag bearers Fujinami Akari
Japan's flag bearers Fujinami Akari and Nakamura Rimu walk wit teammates into the stadium during the opening ceremony for the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man
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Asian Games Opening Ceremony highlights-Indian athletes
Indian athletes react as they walk into the stadium during the opening ceremony for the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara
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Asian Games Opening Ceremony highlights-Chinas athletes
China's flag bearers Wu Yu and Hu Mingxuan walk during the opening ceremony for the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. | Photo: AP/Aaron Favila
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Asian Games Opening Ceremony highlights-Indias flag bearers Manu Bhaker
India's flag bearers Manu Bhaker and Pawan Kumar walk with teammates into the stadium during the opening ceremony for the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man
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Asian Games Opening Ceremony highlights-Pakistans flag bearers Fatima Sana Khan
Pakistan's flag bearers Fatima Sana Khan and Noor Zaman and athletes react as they walk into the stadium during the opening ceremony for the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara
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Asian Games Opening Ceremony highlights-North Koreas contingent
Members of North Korea's contingent walk during the opening ceremony for the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. | Photo: AP/Aaron Favila
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Asian Games Opening Ceremony highlights-Yemens flag bearers Yasameen Alraimi
Yemen's flag bearers Yasameen Alraimi and Magd Aldhubhani during the opening ceremony for the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man
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Asian Games Opening Ceremony highlights-Cambodian athletes
Cambodian athletes walk into the stadium during the opening ceremony for the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara
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Asian Games Opening Ceremony highlights-United Arab Emirates athletes
United Arab Emirates' athletes walk into the stadium during the opening ceremony for the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man
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Asian Games Opening Ceremony highlights-
Indonesian athletes react as they march into the stadium during the opening ceremony for the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
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Asian Games Opening Ceremony highlights-South Korean athletes
South Korean athletes react as they walk into the stadium during the opening ceremony for the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara
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Asian Games Opening Ceremony highlights-Myanmars flag bearers Aung Hsu Mon
Myanmar's flag bearers Aung Hsu Mon and Aung Cho Myint walk with teammates into the stadium during the opening ceremony for the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
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Asian Games Opening Ceremony highlights-Iranian athletes
Iranian athletes pose for a group photo during the opening ceremony for the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
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Asian Games Opening Ceremony highlights-Philippines athletes
Philippines athletes march into the stadium during the opening ceremony for the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
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Asian Games Opening Ceremony highlights-Lebanons flag bearers Maria Chedid
Lebanon's flag bearers Maria Chedid and Michael Antoine Yared and athletes react as they walk into the stadium during the opening ceremony for the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara
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Asian Games Opening Ceremony highlights-Hong Kongs athletes
Hong Kong's athletes walk into the stadium during the opening ceremony for the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
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Asian Games Opening Ceremony highlights-Palestinian athletes
Palestinian athletes march into the stadium during the opening ceremony for the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
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Asian Games Opening Ceremony highlights-Japans flag bearer Nakamura Rimu
Japan's flag bearers Fujinami Akari and Nakamura Rimu walk during the opening ceremony for the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. | Photo: AP/Aaron Favila
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Asian Games Opening Ceremony highlights-Indian athletes
Indian athletes react as they walk into the stadium during the opening ceremony for the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko

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