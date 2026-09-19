‘They Will Come One Day’: BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia Gives Big Update On India’s Asia Cup Trophies

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
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BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said on Friday that the men’s and women’s Asia Cup trophies, still at the Asian Cricket Council headquarters in Dubai, may reach India “one day” without any timeline. The issue remains unresolved after India’s men’s and women’s teams refused to accept the silverware from ACC president Mohsin Naqvi.

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Former first-class cricketer and current BCCI joint secretary Devajit Saikia. Photo: X/Assam Cricket Association
Summary of this article

  • Devajit Saikia said the BCCI hopes the men’s and women’s Asia Cup trophies will land at its Wankhede Stadium office in Mumbai one day

  • He said there is no timeline yet for the trophies to arrive from Dubai

  • Both Indian teams refused to accept the silverware from ACC president Mohsin Naqvi

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said the board hopes the men’s and women’s Asia Cup trophies will reach India from Dubai “one day”, even as there is no timeline yet for that to happen. Both trophies remain at the Asian Cricket Council’s headquarters after India’s men’s and women’s teams refused to accept the silverware from ACC president Mohsin Naqvi.

“Asia Cup trophies, we hope they will come one day. I will not give you a timeline, but I can assure you that both the trophies will come up and land in this BCCI head office at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai,” Saikia said while speaking to the media.

Saikia said the BCCI remains positive and hopeful about the trophies arriving in Mumbai. The issue has stayed unresolved after both Indian teams declined to take the silverware from Naqvi in their respective tournaments.

Also Read: India Vs Bangladesh Asian Games 2026 Semifinal Preview: Live Streaming, Squad, Head To Head - All you Need to know

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BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia, centre, selection committee Chairman at the BCCI headquarters, in Mumbai. - | Photo: PTI
BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia, centre, selection committee Chairman at the BCCI headquarters, in Mumbai. - | Photo: PTI

Dubai Trophy Standoff

The stand-off spans both teams. Last week, Harmanpreet Kaur-led India skipped the presentation ceremony after winning the Women’s T20 Asia Cup, with Naqvi present on the dais.

That followed a similar episode last year. India’s men’s team also refused to accept the trophy from Naqvi, who is also the Pakistan Cricket Board chairman and Pakistan’s interior minister.

After the Women’s Asia Cup final, Saikia and BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla presented Nandni Sharma with the fielding medal. Shortly afterwards, Naqvi presented the runners-up cheque to Sri Lanka at the official presentation ceremony.

Also Read: Massive Blow For New Zealand! Star All-Rounder Dislocates Shoulder In Bizarre Accident, Set To Miss T20I Against India

Asian Games Implications

The dispute may not end here. Similar scenes could emerge at the Asian Games, where the cricket competition is being held under the aegis of the ACC and both the Indian men’s and women’s teams are among the contenders for gold.

If Naqvi is present at the medal presentation ceremony there, it could add another layer of uncertainty to the event in Japan.

Saikia’s latest comments also come as Naqvi’s tenure as ACC president nears its end. His current term runs until April 2027 and his future at the helm depends on whether ACC members decide to extend it.

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