England Vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch On TV & Online

England lead the three-match T20I series 2-0 after convincing wins in the first two games and will target a clean sweep in the final match
Sri Lanka have struggled with both bat and ball and will look to end the series on a positive note at Old Trafford
The third T20I will be telecast on Sony Sports Ten 1 SD and HD, with live streaming available on SonyLIV in India
England and Sri Lanka will meet in the third and final T20I of the series at Old Trafford in Manchester on Saturday, September 19. England have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead and will now look to complete a series clean sweep, while Sri Lanka will be aiming to salvage some pride with a win in the final match.
England have dominated the series from the outset. In the first T20I on September 15, the hosts posted a formidable 254/4 in their 20 overs before restricting Sri Lanka to 135 in 19 overs, securing a massive 119-run victory.
The second T20I on September 17 was a more straightforward affair for England during the chase. Sri Lanka managed 145/9 in their 20 overs, but England raced to 146/4 in just 12.1 overs to win by six wickets with 47 balls to spare.
With the series already in their pocket, England will now have the opportunity to complete a 3-0 whitewash.
England have looked comfortable in the conditions throughout the series, with their batting unit consistently putting Sri Lanka's bowling attack under pressure.
Their performances have also allowed the hosts to build considerable momentum in the shortest format after their disappointing exit from the T20 World Cup earlier this year.
Sri Lanka, meanwhile, have struggled to put together a complete performance. Their bowlers have found it difficult to contain England's aggressive batting, while the team's batting unit has also failed to produce totals capable of challenging the hosts.
With the series already lost, Sri Lanka will need a significant improvement across departments to avoid a clean sweep.
The final T20I therefore presents contrasting objectives for the two sides. England will be determined to finish the series unbeaten, while Sri Lanka will be looking to end their campaign on a winning note and take some momentum from the tour.
All you need to know about England vs Sri Lanka third T20I match
When and where will the England vs Sri Lanka third T20I match take place?
The third T20I match between England and Sri Lanka will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester on Saturday, September 19.
What time will the England vs Sri Lanka third T20I match begin?
The third T20I match between England and Sri Lanka is scheduled to start at 7:00 PM IST.
Which TV channel will telecast the England vs Sri Lanka third T20I match?
The third T20I match between England and Sri Lanka will be telecast live on Sony Sports Ten 1 SD and HD TV channels in India.
How can fans watch the England vs Sri Lanka third T20I match online in India?
The third T20I match between England and Sri Lanka will be streamed live in India on SonyLIV.
England Vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I - Squads
England: Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Aneurin Donald, Harry Brook (captain), Tom Banton, Jordan Cox, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Liam Dawson, Sonny Baker, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Josh Tongue, Gus Atkinson, James Coles, Ben Duckett
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Lahiru Udara, Kamil Mishara (wicketkeeper), Charith Asalanka (captain), Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Tharindu Ratnayake, Dushmantha Chameera, Eshan Malinga, Dilshan Madushanka, Dunith Wellalage, Pavan Rathnayake, Maheesh Theekshana, Janith Liyanage, Nuwan Thushara