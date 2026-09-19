What Is Teqball? Football-Table Tennis Hybrid Making Asian Games Debut With India In Medal Race

India’s campaign at the 20th Asian Games features teqball as one of five disciplines making its debut in Aichi-Nagoya. The three-member squad consisting of Mohamed Anas Imran Beg, Declan Marshall Gonsalves, and Quimcy Dsouza has represented the country across three events: men’s doubles, women’s singles, and mixed doubles.
In the women's singles semifinals, Quimcy put up a valiant fight against Indonesia's Sumaya. She won the first set 12–7 before Sumaya mounted a comeback, taking the next two sets 12–9 and 12–7 to win the match 2–1. Despite the semifinal loss, Quimcy still has a chance to win the bronze medal as she will face Dy Koemyean.
WHAT IS TEQBALL?
Teqball combines elements of football and table tennis, officially introduced to the wider world in 2016 with Brazilian football great Ronaldinho among its prominent supporters.
The idea originated in Hungary, where three football enthusiasts developed a way of playing football on a table, producing the first table in 2014 and establishing the international governing body, FITEQ, three years later. The sport is now featuring prominently at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.
HOW IS TEQBALL PLAYED?
The game is played on a specially constructed table with a distinctive curved surface using a football. The objective is to send the ball over the net onto the opponent’s side using the feet, thighs, knees, chest, and head, while hands and arms are strictly off limits.
The curved design influences the ball's bounce and trajectory, requiring players to constantly anticipate rebounds while maintaining balance, control, and accuracy. Teqball is played in singles or doubles formats across five disciplines: men’s singles, women’s singles, men’s doubles, women’s doubles, and mixed doubles.
How The Scoring Works?
A match consists of a maximum of three sets, with the first player or team to reach 12 points winning a set, though an 11-11 score requires a two-point advantage. Every rally starts with a serve, with service rotating every four points. In singles, players are allowed up to three touches, while doubles teams share a maximum of three touches.
Players cannot use the same body part for two consecutive touches, and in doubles, teammates must alternate touches. Faults include failing to make a legal return, letting the ball bounce more than once, or sending it outside the playing area.