What Is Teqball? Football-Table Tennis Hybrid Making Asian Games Debut With India In Medal Race

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
Published at:

Teqball is a fast-growing sport that combines elements of football and table tennis. Officially introduced globally in 2016 with backing from Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho, the concept originated in Hungary when three enthusiasts sought a way to play football on a table. Now, teqball is making a landmark appearance as an official medal sport at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya.

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Quimcy Dsouza Playing Teqball
Quimcy Dsouza Playing Teqball | Photo: X/sai_media

India’s campaign at the 20th Asian Games features teqball as one of five disciplines making its debut in Aichi-Nagoya. The three-member squad consisting of Mohamed Anas Imran Beg, Declan Marshall Gonsalves, and Quimcy Dsouza has represented the country across three events: men’s doubles, women’s singles, and mixed doubles.

In the women's singles semifinals, Quimcy put up a valiant fight against Indonesia's Sumaya. She won the first set 12–7 before Sumaya mounted a comeback, taking the next two sets 12–9 and 12–7 to win the match 2–1. Despite the semifinal loss, Quimcy still has a chance to win the bronze medal as she will face Dy Koemyean.

Also Read: Tajinderpal Singh Toor Replaced: Pawan Sehrawat to Carry India’s Flag at Asian Games Opening Ceremony

WHAT IS TEQBALL?

Teqball combines elements of football and table tennis, officially introduced to the wider world in 2016 with Brazilian football great Ronaldinho among its prominent supporters.

The idea originated in Hungary, where three football enthusiasts developed a way of playing football on a table, producing the first table in 2014 and establishing the international governing body, FITEQ, three years later. The sport is now featuring prominently at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.

HOW IS TEQBALL PLAYED?

The game is played on a specially constructed table with a distinctive curved surface using a football. The objective is to send the ball over the net onto the opponent’s side using the feet, thighs, knees, chest, and head, while hands and arms are strictly off limits.

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India Teqball Player Quimcy Dsouza - | Photo: Social Media
Quimcy Dsouza Playing Teqball - | Photo: X/sai_media
Quimcy Joaquim Dsouza and Mohd Anas Imran Beg beat the Philippines 2-0 in the Teqball mixed doubles repechage at the 2026 Asian Games in Nagoya to reach the bronze-medal match. - Media_SAI/X
India Teqball Player Quimcy Dsouza - | Photo: Social Media

The curved design influences the ball's bounce and trajectory, requiring players to constantly anticipate rebounds while maintaining balance, control, and accuracy. Teqball is played in singles or doubles formats across five disciplines: men’s singles, women’s singles, men’s doubles, women’s doubles, and mixed doubles.

Also Read: Poor Conditions At Asian Games 2026 Cricket Venue? Waterlogging Spotted At Korogi Sports Club

How The Scoring Works?

A match consists of a maximum of three sets, with the first player or team to reach 12 points winning a set, though an 11-11 score requires a two-point advantage. Every rally starts with a serve, with service rotating every four points. In singles, players are allowed up to three touches, while doubles teams share a maximum of three touches.

Players cannot use the same body part for two consecutive touches, and in doubles, teammates must alternate touches. Faults include failing to make a legal return, letting the ball bounce more than once, or sending it outside the playing area.

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