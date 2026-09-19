Asian Games: Quimcy Dsouza Loses Teqball Semifinal To Indonesia’s Sumaya, Stays In Bronze Hunt

Quimcy Dsouza lost the Teqball women’s singles semifinal to Indonesia’s Sumaya at the Asian Games on Saturday
Dsouza won the first game 12-7 before Sumaya fought back to level the match 12-9
The Indonesian took control in the decider and won 12-7 after a strong run of nine straight points
India's Quimcy Dsouza fell to Indonesia's Sumaya in a gruelling three-game Teqball women's singles semifinal at the Asian Games on Saturday, but she remains in bronze-medal contention.
She led early before going down 12-7, 9-12, 7-12. Dsouza will now play the bronze-medal playoff on Sunday.
Early Match Control
Dsouza started strongly. The Mumbai player, a Bengaluru-based techie, was in command after the first game, which she won 12-7. She used the curved table well and landed sharp diagonal smashes with her feet.
The Mumbai player had previously competed in state-level football and 1,500m running, and she came to Teqball after seeing Brazilian football great Ronaldinho show off his skills on Instagram. She has since established herself on the Asian stage.
Sumaya Turns Tide
Sumaya, 21, then turned the match around. She used her sepak takraw background to swing the momentum and won the second game 12-9, levelling the contest.
Teqball uses a curved table and football-inspired control, and it resembles sepak takraw in key ways. Both sports ban hands and arms, requiring players to strike and control the ball with their feet, legs, head and torso.
Sumaya took charge in the decider. The Indonesian won nine points in a row to pull away from Dsouza, who could not find a response.