Asian Games: Quimcy Dsouza Loses Teqball Semifinal To Indonesia’s Sumaya, Stays In Bronze Hunt

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India’s Quimcy Dsouza lost to Indonesia’s Sumaya in a gruelling Teqball women’s singles semifinal at the Asian Games on Saturday in a three-game contest in which she led early before going down 12-7, 9-12, 7-12. Dsouza will now play the bronze-medal playoff on Sunday.

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Quimcy Dsouza Playing Teqball
Quimcy Dsouza Playing Teqball | Photo: X/sai_media
Summary of this article

  • Quimcy Dsouza lost the Teqball women’s singles semifinal to Indonesia’s Sumaya at the Asian Games on Saturday

  • Dsouza won the first game 12-7 before Sumaya fought back to level the match 12-9

  • The Indonesian took control in the decider and won 12-7 after a strong run of nine straight points

India's Quimcy Dsouza fell to Indonesia's Sumaya in a gruelling three-game Teqball women's singles semifinal at the Asian Games on Saturday, but she remains in bronze-medal contention.

She led early before going down 12-7, 9-12, 7-12. Dsouza will now play the bronze-medal playoff on Sunday.

Also Read: Follow Asian Games Games Day-1 Live

Early Match Control

Dsouza started strongly. The Mumbai player, a Bengaluru-based techie, was in command after the first game, which she won 12-7. She used the curved table well and landed sharp diagonal smashes with her feet.

The Mumbai player had previously competed in state-level football and 1,500m running, and she came to Teqball after seeing Brazilian football great Ronaldinho show off his skills on Instagram. She has since established herself on the Asian stage.

Also Read: What Is Teqball? Football-Table Tennis Hybrid Making Asian Games Debut With India In Medal Race

Sumaya Turns Tide

Sumaya, 21, then turned the match around. She used her sepak takraw background to swing the momentum and won the second game 12-9, levelling the contest.

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India Teqball Player Quimcy Dsouza - | Photo: Social Media
Quimcy Dsouza Playing Teqball - | Photo: X/sai_media
Quimcy Joaquim Dsouza and Mohd Anas Imran Beg beat the Philippines 2-0 in the Teqball mixed doubles repechage at the 2026 Asian Games in Nagoya to reach the bronze-medal match. - Media_SAI/X
Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya - Photo: SAI

Teqball uses a curved table and football-inspired control, and it resembles sepak takraw in key ways. Both sports ban hands and arms, requiring players to strike and control the ball with their feet, legs, head and torso.

Sumaya took charge in the decider. The Indonesian won nine points in a row to pull away from Dsouza, who could not find a response.

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