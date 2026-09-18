Manu Bhaker And Tajinderpal Singh Toor Named India's Flag-Bearers for Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games Opening Ceremony

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Curated by: Soubhagya Chatterjee
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Double Olympic medallist shooter Manu Bhaker and two-time defending champion shot-putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor have been officially named as India's flag-bearers for the Asian Games opening ceremony in Aichi-Nagoya representing shooting and athletics—the two disciplines that historically yield India's highest medal counts

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Manu Bhaker and Tajinderpal Singh Toor named Indias flag-bearers
India’s Manu Bhaker in action during the Paris Olympics 2024. Photo: X/Manu Bhaker
Summary of this article

  • Manu Bhaker and Tajinderpal Singh Toor named India's flag-bearers for the Asian Games opening ceremony

  • The selection honors Bhaker's historic Olympic success and Toor's back-to-back Asian Games gold medals

  • Both athletes represent India's powerhouses in shooting and athletics, which traditionally yield major medal hauls

Double Olympic medal-winning shooter Manu Bhaker and defending shot put champion Tajinderpal Singh Toor were on Friday named as India's flag-bearers for Asian Games opening ceremony at Nagoya.

The ceremony is scheduled for Saturday.

"Manu Bhaker will be one of the flag-bearers," India's chef-de-Mission Sahdev Yadav said.

Later, the Athletics Federation of India confirmed that Toor will be the second flag-bearer.

Bhaker made history at the 2024 Paris Olympics by becoming the first athlete from Independent India to win two medals in a single edition of the Olympic Games.

Toor has finished with gold medals in the past two editions of the Asian Games.

The picking of Bhaker and Toor as flag bearers was on expected lines as shooting and athletics contribute a major share of the total number medals for the country in the Asian Games.

In the last Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, in 2023, athletics contributed 29 medals (6 gold, 14 silver, 9 bronze) while shooting's share was 22 (7 gold, 9 silver, 6 bronze).

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Double Olympic medal-winning shooter Manu Bhaker and defending shot put champion Tajinderpal Singh Toor - | Photo: FILE
India’s Manu Bhaker in action during the Paris Olympics 2024. - X/Manu Bhaker
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India's Tajinderpal Singh Toor competes in the men's shot put final during the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland. Toor finished fifth with a best throw of 20.27m. - | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

India had won a record 107 medals, including 28 gold, in the 2022 Asian Games.

Toor has been training at the University of Tsukuba near Tokyo as the 74-member Indian athletics team left the country early for a short acclimatization camp.

The team will reach Nagoya on Monday, but Toor will be here on Saturday for the opening ceremony.

"I am feeling proud that I will be one of the flag-bearers of the Indian contingent. It's a dream of every athlete to be flag-bearer of his or her country. I thank the IOA for giving me the honour," Toor said in a video message from IOA.

"It's a big moment of a lifetime for me that I am going to be the flag-bearer along with an Olympic medallist (Manu Bhaker)."

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