India Vs Japan, Asian Games 2026 Women's Cricket Quarter-Final: Shafali, Charani Star As Women In Blue Storm Into Semis

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 18 September 2026 4:38 pm

In the Asian Games 2026 women's T20 quarter-final, defending champions India secured a dominant eight-wicket victory over hosts Japan at Nisshin. Electing to bowl, India's spin attack dismantled the Japanese lineup, bundling them out for a paltry 57 runs in 19.5 overs. Shree Charani led the bowling charge with a career-best spell of 4/10, supported by Shafali Verma's two wickets. Chasing a modest target of 58, India made quick work of the total, reaching 59/2 in just five overs. Shafali Verma starred with an explosive, unbeaten 40 off 15 balls, sealing the win with a massive six. With this crushing win, India advanced to the semi-finals to face Bangladesh.