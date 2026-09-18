India Vs Japan, Asian Games 2026 Women's Cricket Quarter-Final: Shafali, Charani Star As Women In Blue Storm Into Semis

P
Photo Webdesk
Published at:

In the Asian Games 2026 women's T20 quarter-final, defending champions India secured a dominant eight-wicket victory over hosts Japan at Nisshin. Electing to bowl, India's spin attack dismantled the Japanese lineup, bundling them out for a paltry 57 runs in 19.5 overs. Shree Charani led the bowling charge with a career-best spell of 4/10, supported by Shafali Verma's two wickets. Chasing a modest target of 58, India made quick work of the total, reaching 59/2 in just five overs. Shafali Verma starred with an explosive, unbeaten 40 off 15 balls, sealing the win with a massive six. With this crushing win, India advanced to the semi-finals to face Bangladesh.

image Prefer on Google
Asian Games 2026 India Women vs Japan Women cricket highlights
India’s captain Harmanpreet Kaur, right, and Richa Ghosh after winning the Asian Games fourth Women’s Quarter-final cricket match against Japan, in Nisshin, Japan, Friday, Sept. 18, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
1/6
IND-W vs JPN-W quarter final highlights
India’s Bharti Fulmali returns to pavilion after her dismissal by Japan's Kato Stafford during the Asian Games fourth Women’s Quarter- final cricket match against Japan, in Nisshin, Japan, Friday, Sept. 18, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
2/6
India vs Japan women cricket highlights Nonoha Yasumoto
Japan's Nonoha Yasumoto second left, celebrates a wicket with teammate during the Asian Games fourth Women’s Quarter- final cricket match against Japan, in Nisshin, Japan, Friday, Sept. 18, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
3/6
Asian Games 2026 women cricket
India’s Richa Ghosh, left, and Shafali Verma run between the wickets during the Asian Games fourth Women’s Quarter-final cricket match against Japan, in Nisshin, Japan, Friday, Sept. 18, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
4/6
India women vs Japan cricket match 2026
India’s Shafali Verma plays a shot during the Asian Games fourth Women’s Quarter- final cricket match against Japan, in Nisshin, Japan, Friday, Sept. 18, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
5/6
Asian Games 2026 cricket India vs Japan
India’s Richa Ghosh plays a shot during the Asian Games fourth Women’s Quarter-final cricket match against Japan, in Nisshin, Japan, Friday, Sept. 18, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
6/6
Shree Charani 4 wickets vs Japan
India’s Richa Ghosh, Sree Charani and teammates during the Asian Games fourth Women’s Quarter final cricket match against Japan, in Nisshin, Japan, Friday, Sept. 18, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

CLOSE

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories