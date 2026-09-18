'He Has To Wait’: Gautam Gambhir Breaks Silence On Benching Vaibhav Sooryavanshi For All Three Afghanistan T20Is

Gautam Gambhir says Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will have to wait for his next India opportunity
Gambhir backed experienced players who have consistently performed over several years
The India coach promised Sooryavanshi a longer run when his opportunity arrives
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s latest spell on the sidelines has once again raised questions about when India’s teenage batting sensation will get another opportunity in the senior team. Despite making a strong impression since his international debut, the 15-year-old did not feature in any of India’s three T20Is against Afghanistan.
Instead, the team stuck with the experienced opening combination of Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson, a decision that paid off as India completed a 3-0 series sweep.
Sooryavanshi’s absence is particularly notable given his performances earlier this year. After making his T20I debut against England, he produced an impressive series against Zimbabwe, scoring 151 runs at a strike rate of 196.10 and finishing as the leading run-scorer. Yet, his recent form has not been enough to displace the established pair at the top.
Gautam Gambhir’s Clear Message for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
Speaking after India’s 127-run win over Afghanistan in the third T20I, head coach Gautam Gambhir acknowledged Sooryavanshi’s ability but made it clear that the youngster will have to remain patient.
“From Vaibhav’s point of view, it’s again a very clear conversation that he has to wait for his opportunity. We know the kind of talent he has. We know what he can do," Gambhir said at the post-match press conference.
Gambhir explained that established players who have consistently performed over a longer period will naturally be ahead of a newcomer when selection decisions are made.
“But again, someone who has done extremely well over a period of years obviously will always be ahead of someone who has just got into the team. Whenever he gets that chance, you will get a longer run as well," Gambhir said.
The coach also stressed that the competition for places is part of the process in Indian cricket, regardless of a player's age.
“And that’s what Indian cricket is all about. We want competition, we want that talent in the dressing room. But sometimes that is how cricket goes. Whether it’s a 15-year-old or a 30-year-old, you have to wait for opportunity," Gambhir added.
Why Sanju Samson Continues to Get the Nod
India’s decision to retain Samson alongside Abhishek was also influenced by the duo’s success. The pair were part of India’s successful T20 World Cup combination, and Gambhir indicated that a few failures would not immediately change the team’s faith in players who had already delivered at the highest level.
Samson then strengthened his case during the Afghanistan series, scoring 117 runs across the three matches, including half-centuries in the second and third T20Is. Abhishek, meanwhile, produced the defining performance of the series with a record-breaking 108 off 34 balls in the final match.
Gambhir has not provided a specific date for Sooryavanshi return to the playing XI, but has indicated that when the opportunity arrives, the teenager will be given a proper run.