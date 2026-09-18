'He Has To Wait’: Gautam Gambhir Breaks Silence On Benching Vaibhav Sooryavanshi For All Three Afghanistan T20Is

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Curated by: Deepak Joshi
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Gautam Gambhir says Vaibhav Sooryavanshi must wait for his India opportunity, while praising his talent and explaining why established performers remain ahead in selection

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India vs England 4th T20I Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
India's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi leaves the field after being caught out by England's Sam Curran from the bowling of Jofra Archer during the fourth Vitality IT20 match against England at the Seat Unique Stadium in Bristol, England. | Photo: Steven Paston/PA via AP
Summary of this article

  • Gautam Gambhir says Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will have to wait for his next India opportunity

  • Gambhir backed experienced players who have consistently performed over several years

  • The India coach promised Sooryavanshi a longer run when his opportunity arrives

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s latest spell on the sidelines has once again raised questions about when India’s teenage batting sensation will get another opportunity in the senior team. Despite making a strong impression since his international debut, the 15-year-old did not feature in any of India’s three T20Is against Afghanistan.

Instead, the team stuck with the experienced opening combination of Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson, a decision that paid off as India completed a 3-0 series sweep.

Sooryavanshi’s absence is particularly notable given his performances earlier this year. After making his T20I debut against England, he produced an impressive series against Zimbabwe, scoring 151 runs at a strike rate of 196.10 and finishing as the leading run-scorer. Yet, his recent form has not been enough to displace the established pair at the top.

Gautam Gambhir’s Clear Message for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Speaking after India’s 127-run win over Afghanistan in the third T20I, head coach Gautam Gambhir acknowledged Sooryavanshi’s ability but made it clear that the youngster will have to remain patient.

“From Vaibhav’s point of view, it’s again a very clear conversation that he has to wait for his opportunity. We know the kind of talent he has. We know what he can do," Gambhir said at the post-match press conference.

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New Delhi: India's Sanju Samson celebrates his half century during the second T20I cricket match between India and Afghanistan, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2026. - (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
Sanju Samson roared back to form with a sensational 22-ball 57 against Afghanistan in 2nd T20I. - BCCI/X
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi becomes the youngest Indian cricketer to play international cricket surpassing legend Sachin Tendulkar. - X/BCCI
India's players celebrate following the second T20 cricket match between Zimbabwe and India in Harare, Zimbabwe. - | Photo: AP/Wonder Mashura

Gambhir explained that established players who have consistently performed over a longer period will naturally be ahead of a newcomer when selection decisions are made.

“But again, someone who has done extremely well over a period of years obviously will always be ahead of someone who has just got into the team. Whenever he gets that chance, you will get a longer run as well," Gambhir said.

The coach also stressed that the competition for places is part of the process in Indian cricket, regardless of a player's age.

“And that’s what Indian cricket is all about. We want competition, we want that talent in the dressing room. But sometimes that is how cricket goes. Whether it’s a 15-year-old or a 30-year-old, you have to wait for opportunity," Gambhir added.

Why Sanju Samson Continues to Get the Nod

India’s decision to retain Samson alongside Abhishek was also influenced by the duo’s success. The pair were part of India’s successful T20 World Cup combination, and Gambhir indicated that a few failures would not immediately change the team’s faith in players who had already delivered at the highest level.

Samson then strengthened his case during the Afghanistan series, scoring 117 runs across the three matches, including half-centuries in the second and third T20Is. Abhishek, meanwhile, produced the defining performance of the series with a record-breaking 108 off 34 balls in the final match.

Gambhir has not provided a specific date for Sooryavanshi return to the playing XI, but has indicated that when the opportunity arrives, the teenager will be given a proper run.

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