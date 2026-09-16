Sanju Samson’s Full-Circle Delhi Moment: From A Boy At LB Shastri To An India Star At Arun Jaitley Stadium

Sanju Samson smashed 57 off 22 balls in Delhi
His half-century came at a significant venue in his journey
Sanju Samson opened up on selection battles and outside noise
Decades ago, when Sanju Samson was still a young boy trying to find his way through Delhi’s fiercely competitive cricketing circuit, he would train at the LB Shastri Cricket Club, the same place where Gautam Gambhir, now India’s head coach, had once spent hours working on his batting.
For Samson, those days carried a simple little dream: whenever Gambhir happened to be around, he wanted the senior cricketer to notice him, to perhaps pause for a moment and see something in the boy who was trying so hard to make himself visible.
That moment never came and neither did the breakthrough Samson had hoped for in Delhi, as he could not progress beyond the age-group level.
His father, who worked with the Delhi Police, eventually decided that Kerala- his home town- offered his son a better chance to pursue the cricketing career he so desperately wanted, and the family moved south, leaving behind a city that had witnessed the earliest years of Samson’s journey.
Samson has told this story several times in interviews, so there is little novelty in the tale itself but what remains fascinating is the way Delhi has continued to find its way back into his cricketing life.
The city where his first attempt to become a professional cricketer came to a halt has, over the years, repeatedly offered him another stage, another opportunity and, on Tuesday night, perhaps another memory to carry with him.
When Team India came to Delhi for their second group-stage game of the 2026 T20 World Cup against Namibia, Samson’s opportunity came almost by accident, after Abhishek Sharma was hospitalised with a stomach infection and became unavailable for the fixture.
Until then, there had already been whispers that Samson could once again find himself watching a major tournament from the sidelines, much like he had during India’s triumphant campaign at the previous T20 World Cup in the United States and the West Indies, where he did not get a single game.
Even after being left out of India’s opening fixture against the USA in Mumbai, the possibility of another tournament spent waiting on the bench seemed increasingly real, and although he eventually got his opportunity in Delhi, the return of Abhishek meant that the place he had finally found in the playing XI appeared, once again, to be temporary.
Except that this time, Samson did not merely walk through the door that had opened for him but he made it difficult for anyone to close it.
He was trusted with important responsibilities through the tournament, responded with the runs India needed and, after years of waiting, began to look like a player who had finally found his place at the top of India’s order rather than someone perpetually knocking on its door.
It felt like the culmination of a decade-long journey, as though all those years of uncertainty had finally begun to acquire some meaning but cricket has a habit of reminding its players that arrival is never the same thing as permanence.
A difficult IPL season with Chennai Super Kings, followed by the extraordinary rise of Rajasthan Royals’ teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, soon complicated the equation again.
During the England series, Samson and Gambhir shared lengthy conversations on the sidelines as the teenager’s performances pushed him into the conversation for a place at the top of the order, and before long, Samson found himself outside the team once again.
He was subsequently left out of the Zimbabwe tour and with every omission came another round of questions about where exactly he stood in India’s plans.
For a player who had spent so much of his career waiting for the next opportunity, it was another familiar crossroads. Yet there was still another road open to him, with Samson included in India’s squads for the Afghanistan T20Is and the subsequent Asian Games in Japan.
And when Afghanistan arrived in Delhi for the the Friendship Series, Samson returned to the city where his cricketing story had once begun, carrying with him all the baggage of the years in between- the opportunities, the omissions, the expectations and the constant noise that follows a player whose place in the Indian team has never quite felt secure.
This time, however, Delhi did not ask him to wait.
Samson walked out at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday and played with the kind of freedom that made the uncertainty around his place in the side seem, for one evening at least, like someone else’s problem.
He smashed 57 from just 22 balls, sending seven fours and four sixes racing around the ground, and in doing so produced his first T20I half-century in Delhi, where he had once been only a boy hoping that a senior cricketer might notice him.
It was his fourth T20I appearance in the city but the significance of this one lay less in the number and more in the timing because Samson’s innings arrived just when another young player had begun to make his place in the Indian side feel increasingly vulnerable.
After being adjudged Player of the Match, Samson walked into the press conference and spoke with the calmness of someone who had spent enough years in Indian cricket to understand that selection is rarely a straight line and that every place in the XI comes with another player waiting behind it.
“Playing for the Indian team and scoring runs is not an easy thing. You are seeing a 15-year-old boy who has come after scoring 700-800 runs. I didn’t perform in two-three games, and he was in form. We wanted to win games in that series, and it was very understandable from a leadership point of view,” Samson said.
There was no bitterness in his words, only an acceptance that competition is part of the bargain when you play for India and perhaps that understanding has been shaped by the fact that Samson himself has known what it feels like to wait for someone else’s opportunity to end before his own can begin.
He also spoke about the importance of communication, pointing towards Gambhir, the same man whom a young Samson had once hoped would simply notice him at LB Shastri, as an example of how difficult selection decisions can still be handled with honesty.
“GG [Gambhir] bhai’s communication was very important. Even during the England series, there was a lot of communication. Before this series also, he spoke to me a lot,” he said.
“Taking hard decisions is not easy. Taking a very popular decision is the easiest thing. But I think, as a leadership group, we have been taking some really tough calls, keeping the team in front. That’s where we have to give credit to the leadership group of our team,” he added.
Perhaps the most revealing part of Samson’s answer, though, came when the conversation moved away from selection and towards the noise that surrounds it.
After 68 T20Is across 11 years and 1,499 runs, he has spent enough time inside the Indian system to know that sometimes the greatest challenge is not the bowler at the other end but the endless conversation that begins once you walk away from the field.
His solution is almost wonderfully simple: switch off the Wi-Fi.
“I try to switch the Wi-Fi off,” Samson said with a chuckle. “But sometimes the Wi-Fi gets switched on and comments become visible. Some senior player says something. So I think it’s very normal.”
“I think I have been mature enough to know how to handle it. Earlier, it used to hurt a little. I’m not a machine, actually. You get a bit affected, but then you try to talk to yourself and tell yourself who you are and what you need to do,” he added.
There is something quietly revealing about that admission because Samson’s career has often been reduced to the question of what he might become, even though much of his journey has been about learning how to remain himself while the expectations around him keep changing.
He has been the prodigy who took too long to arrive, the established player who could not hold his place, the experienced international who found himself competing with a teenager, and, once again, the man walking out to bat with something to prove.
And perhaps that is why Delhi felt like the right place for this innings.
Coming back to where a story began does not necessarily change the story but sometimes it allows a person to see how far he has travelled.
Years ago, Samson stood at a cricket club in Delhi hoping that Gambhir would notice him and on Tuesday night, he raised his bat at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in front of the stand named after that same cricketer, with Gambhir now sitting in the Indian dugout and watching the man that boy eventually became.
The boy who once wanted a moment of Gambhir’s attention had, many years later, become an established India player whose own place in the team was being discussed alongside the rise of another 15-year-old. Sooryavanshi’s emergence means the competition around Samson is unlikely to disappear and if the teenager continues along his current trajectory, questions about the future will inevitably return.
But Samson has lived through enough uncertainty to know that tomorrow can wait.
For one evening in Delhi, the city that once watched him leave without becoming a professional cricketer watched him return as an India international, raise his bat after a 22-ball fifty and remind everyone that some journeys take much longer than expected but that does not make the destination any less meaningful.