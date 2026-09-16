Harry Brook’s 114 Powers England To 119-Run Win Over Sri Lanka

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 16 September 2026 2:58 pm

England began their three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka with a commanding 119-run victory at the Utilita Bowl in Southampton. After Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to field, England posted 254/4, powered by captain Harry Brook’s unbeaten 114 off 49 balls, including 10 fours and six sixes. Brook reached his century in just 42 balls, while Jos Buttler provided the early impetus with a rapid 80 off 44. The pair added 128 for the second wicket, setting up England’s imposing total. Sri Lanka’s chase never gathered momentum as they slipped to 32/3 during the powerplay and were eventually bowled out for 135 in 19 overs. Dunith Wellalage top-scored with 33, while Sonny Baker impressed on his Southampton home ground with 3/12. England therefore took a 1-0 lead in the series.