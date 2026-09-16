Nishu’s Asian Games Trials Heartbreak Fuels World Championships Bid, Antim Panghal Stands In Way

The KD Jadhav Hall at New Delhi's Indira Gandhi Stadium felt different on Monday as it hosted the World Championships trials. It was quiet, almost subdued, a stark contrast to May 30, when Vinesh Phogat returned to the mat for the first time since the heartbreak of the Paris Olympics. That day had carried an unmistakable charge, but her defeat to Meenakshi Goyat, followed by her failure to secure the Asian Games ticket, slowly drained the arena of that energy.