'Police Assured Swatantra Will Be Arrested', Says Nishu Azad As CJP Protest Against Assault Outside Police Station

CJP members protested outside Parliament Street police station demanding Bhardwaj’s arrest.
Nishu Azad said police promised to act within 72 hours.
She alleged receiving abuse and rape threats from Bhardwaj’s supporters.
CJP protester Nishu Azad on Friday said Delhi Police had assured her that action would be taken against the social media influencer Swatantra Bhardwaj within 72 hours, as members of the Cockroach Janta Party demonstrated outside Parliament Street police station over the alleged assault on her father.
The protesters demanded stringent action against Bhardwaj, who has denied the allegation and maintained that he acted in self-defence during the confrontation at Jantar Mantar.
‘Police Have Promised Action’
Speaking to reporters during the demonstration, Nishu said police officers had given the protesters a timeframe for taking action against Bhardwaj.
“Police officers have assured us that Swatantra will be arrested within 72 hours. They have promised to take action, and we hope there will be no further delay,” she said.
Nishu also alleged that supporters of Bhardwaj had subjected her to online abuse and rape threats. She said a separate FIR had been registered over those threats.
“For days, his supporters have been abusing me and sending rape threats. I have filed an FIR against them as well. This incident affected me deeply. I stopped going to school for weeks and felt judged by everyone. I hope the police will now act and ensure that I do not have to suffer any further,” she added.
CJP Demands Stringent Action
Azad Samaj Party supremo and MP Chandrashekhar Ravan, CJP spokesperson Saurav Das and party member Ashutosh Ranka joined the protest and accused the police of failing to act adequately following the alleged assault on Nishu’s father, Sanjay.
Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) MP Chandrashekhar Azad also participated in the demonstration, which was held amid heavy police deployment outside the station.
The CJP delegation said it had approached the police to seek justice for Nishu and her father. Ranka alleged that Sanjay was beaten during the earlier protest and demanded that the police register a more serious case.
“The criminal is openly admitting to the crime. We will demand that police register a murder case,” Ranka said.
Das questioned why those accused in the matter were allegedly moving freely and said the party would continue pressing the police for action.
Indian Youth Congress Delhi President Akshay Lakra, who also joined the demonstration, said that the Delhi Police have added the SC/ST Act and attempt-to-murder charges.
Bhardwaj Says Acted In Self-Defence
The case relates to an alleged assault on Sanjay during a protest at Jantar Mantar several months ago. The controversy resurfaced after a podcast clip went viral in which Bhardwaj purportedly discussed the confrontation and referred to his alleged political connections.
The video prompted fresh demands for his arrest, with CJP members claiming it amounted to an admission of involvement in the incident.
Bhardwaj, however, rejected that interpretation and denied assaulting Sanjay. He said his actions were intended to protect himself after he was surrounded by a group of people.
“What people are calling an attack was an act of self-defence. If I had not acted in self-defence, I could have been lynched by the mob or killed,” he said.
Bhardwaj claimed that between 10 and 15 people had surrounded him at the time. He also described the viral podcast clip as fake and said his remarks about political connections had been made sarcastically.
Police Reject Skull-Fracture Claim
Delhi Police said a case had already been registered at Parliament Street police station and that two people, including Bhardwaj, had been questioned.
The DCP (New Delhi) disputed claims that Sanjay had suffered a skull fracture, saying his injuries were classified as “simple in nature”.
“The injuries were made by a kada and not by any weapon. The misinformation regarding crack in skull is not supported by facts or the MLC and is completely baseless,” the DCP said.
According to the police, Bhardwaj and another accused were served notices in accordance with the law and interrogated during the investigation. Police said due legal action had been taken and that a chargesheet would be filed before the competent court.
The force also rejected allegations that political influence or interference had affected its handling of the case.
The issue had earlier gained wider political attention after Nishu posted a video saying her father required stitches following the alleged attack and expressing dissatisfaction with the investigation. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other Opposition leaders subsequently voiced support for her and criticised the government over the episode.