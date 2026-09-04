‘Give Me Some Time’: Ram Temple CEO Jeetendra Mishra On His New Responsibility

Ram Temple Trust CEO Jeetendra Mishra sought devotees’ support and blessings, saying the Trust’s strategy would soon show results.
Discussions in Ayodhya focused on transparency, stakeholder coordination and preparations for upcoming festivals.
Mishra, a former Western Air Command chief, was selected from three candidates after 5,585 applications were scrutinised.
Newly appointed Ram temple CEO retired Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra on Friday sought the support and blessings of Ram devotees, saying the trust's strategy would soon start showing results on the ground.
"Our appeal is that your faith and blessings remain with us. The blessings of Ram devotees are very important to us. With your blessings and trust, we will move forward. Give me some time," Mishra told reporters after a meeting of the trust members here.
What Did Jeetendra Mishra Say In Ayodhya?
Mishra, who was appointed the temple's first CEO on Wednesday by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, said he was currently trying to understand the entire system and had begun executing his plans after meeting the trust members and visiting the Ram temple.
"The results will start becoming visible in a few days," he said.
The CEO said discussions at the meeting centred on ways to work with various stakeholders and take the trust's work forward.
"Whatever important decisions are taken will also be brought before the media," he said.
Expressing gratitude to Lord Ram for entrusting him with the responsibility, Mishra said, "Lord Shri Ram has showered his blessings on me after giving me such a big responsibility. What more can one ask for?" The meeting was held at Vaidehi Bhavan in Ayodhya in presence of Trust's general secretary Govind Dev Giri, with several trust members participating through video conferencing.
What Changes Are Planned At The Ram Temple Trust?
Mishra said the future strategy would be prepared under the guidance of the trust, with discussions also focusing on arrangements and transparency. The trust is also deliberating on preparations for upcoming festivals, and facilities and security for Ram devotees.
Mishra’s joining date will be discussed and finalised on Friday, while the organisation is also considering changes to its Trust Deed to remove ambiguities without altering its basic constitution, general secretary Govind Dev Giri told PTI.
Mishra, who was appointed the trust's executive officer by its board, arrived in Ayodhya from Delhi on Thursday and attended meetings with trust members.
"Today our meeting was introductory. He should be familiar with the work, and we should also get to know his working style. That was the objective," Giri had told reporters on Thursday.
The meeting was the first of the trust after a major management overhaul announced on Wednesday, when Mishra was appointed the temple's first CEO and Giri was named the new general secretary.
Mahesh Bhagchandka of Delhi was appointed treasurer, while Madan Mohan Pandey of Ayodhya, Nirmala Yadav of Shikohabad and Bhagchandka were inducted as new trustees, making Yadav the first woman member of the trust.
Mishra, who had headed the Western Air Command during Operation Sindoor, was selected from a shortlist of three candidates after the trust's selection committee scrutinised 5,585 applications.