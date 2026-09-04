Ajit Agarkar Misses BCCI Review Meeting On Ireland And England Tour Losses

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Chief selector Ajit Agarkar missed the BCCI review meeting at its Mumbai headquarters on Thursday following India’s limited-overs series defeats in Ireland and England. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia stated the meeting was called at short notice while Agarkar was out of station, preventing his in-person or virtual attendance to assess the recent performances

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Selection committee chairman Ajit Agarkar missed the BCCI review meeting in Mumbai
BCCI chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar. | Photo: AP/Rajanish Kakade
Summary of this article

  • Selection committee chairman Ajit Agarkar missed the BCCI review meeting in Mumbai due to being out of town on short notice

  • The review addressed India's 0-2 series loss to Ireland as well as the 1-4 T20I and 1-2 ODI defeats in England

  • The meeting was attended by head coach Gautam Gambhir, captains Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer, and CoE director VVS Laxman

The chairman of the senior men’s selection committee, Ajit Agarkar, missed the BCCI review meeting on India’s limited-overs tours of Ireland and England on Thursday.

Poor white-ball performances triggered the meeting. The national team suffered a surprising 0-2 sweep during their two-game contest in Ireland. India then faltered in England, dropping the five-game T20I leg 1-4 alongside a 1-2 setback in the ODI rubber.

BCCI headquarters in Mumbai hosted the review on Thursday. The board convened the gathering at brief notice, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said. Attendees included Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill, T20I skipper Shreyas Iyer, head coach Gautam Gambhir, director of cricket at the Centre of Excellence VVS Laxman and board officials.

"Today he was out of station, he could not be a part of the meeting because this meeting was called at a very short notice. Our head of the selection committee, Ajit, was not in town so he could not join it. He was in such area that he could not join online also in spite of our best efforts," Saikia told reporters.

Related Content
India's head coach Gautam Gambhir, left and chief selector Ajit Agarkar talk during a practice session ahead of the T20 World Cup final against New Zealand in Ahmedabad. - AP
File photo of India head coach Gautam Gambhir and chief selector Ajit Agarkar. - | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
BCCI chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar. - | Photo: AP/Rajanish Kakade
BCCI chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar. - | Photo: AP/Rajanish Kakade

Also Read: What Was Discussed At BCCI Meeting Review? Rohit Sharma, VVS Laxman And 2027 World Cup

Contract Extension Question

Agarkar's current term expires at the end of September. The gathering did not address a contract renewal for the chief selector, Saikia said.

"There was no such discussion in today's meeting," Saikia said when asked about prolonging the chief selector's term.

Saikia said the review focused only on India’s performances on the Ireland and England tours. He added that fitness issues and frequent injuries to players were also discussed.

Agarkar's Tenure So Far

With Agarkar as chairman of the selection committee, India reached the ODI World Cup final in 2023.

India won the T20 World Cup two consecutive times in 2024 and 2026 during his time in charge of selections.

Key veterans stepped aside during this period. Former captains Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma retired from Test and T20I cricket, while spin great Ravichandran Ashwin also ended his international career.

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