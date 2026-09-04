Ajit Agarkar Misses BCCI Review Meeting On Ireland And England Tour Losses

Selection committee chairman Ajit Agarkar missed the BCCI review meeting in Mumbai due to being out of town on short notice
The review addressed India's 0-2 series loss to Ireland as well as the 1-4 T20I and 1-2 ODI defeats in England
The meeting was attended by head coach Gautam Gambhir, captains Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer, and CoE director VVS Laxman
The chairman of the senior men’s selection committee, Ajit Agarkar, missed the BCCI review meeting on India’s limited-overs tours of Ireland and England on Thursday.
Poor white-ball performances triggered the meeting. The national team suffered a surprising 0-2 sweep during their two-game contest in Ireland. India then faltered in England, dropping the five-game T20I leg 1-4 alongside a 1-2 setback in the ODI rubber.
BCCI headquarters in Mumbai hosted the review on Thursday. The board convened the gathering at brief notice, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said. Attendees included Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill, T20I skipper Shreyas Iyer, head coach Gautam Gambhir, director of cricket at the Centre of Excellence VVS Laxman and board officials.
"Today he was out of station, he could not be a part of the meeting because this meeting was called at a very short notice. Our head of the selection committee, Ajit, was not in town so he could not join it. He was in such area that he could not join online also in spite of our best efforts," Saikia told reporters.
Contract Extension Question
Agarkar's current term expires at the end of September. The gathering did not address a contract renewal for the chief selector, Saikia said.
"There was no such discussion in today's meeting," Saikia said when asked about prolonging the chief selector's term.
Saikia said the review focused only on India’s performances on the Ireland and England tours. He added that fitness issues and frequent injuries to players were also discussed.
Agarkar's Tenure So Far
With Agarkar as chairman of the selection committee, India reached the ODI World Cup final in 2023.
India won the T20 World Cup two consecutive times in 2024 and 2026 during his time in charge of selections.
Key veterans stepped aside during this period. Former captains Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma retired from Test and T20I cricket, while spin great Ravichandran Ashwin also ended his international career.