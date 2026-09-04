‘They Want To Get Rid Of Me’: PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Blasts At Critics Over England Tour Scrutiny

He framed the seven changes as replacements rather than permanent exclusions. "Every match of a series is important for us and we are not left with any option if a player is not performing but to look for his replacement. The purpose behind these changes is not to axe players from contention, but just to replace them. Consider [Salman] Agha who is a very good player, but he could not click because of some reasons. He was spoken to about it," Naqvi said.