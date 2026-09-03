US Open 2026: Daniil Medvedev Flies Into Third Round After Bizarre Bird Interruption

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Daniil Medvedev swept past American wildcard Sebastian Gorzny 6-1, 6-3, 7-5 to reach the third round of the US Open, with an unusual interruption from two birds providing the only real drama. The 2021 champion dominated from the start, breaking in the opening game and racing through the first set in just 21 minutes while firing 14 aces across the match. Gorzny, playing only his second Grand Slam main-draw match, raised his level in the third set and saved four break points, but Medvedev eventually broke in the 11th game before serving out the match. The Russian will next face either Spain’s Jaume Munar or France’s Arthur Rinderknech. 

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Daniil Medvedev US Open Tennis Championships
Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, reacts after he won his match against Sebastian Gorzny, of the United States, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
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US Open Tennis Championships Daniil Medvedev
Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, reacts after he won his match against Sebastian Gorzny, of the United States, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
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Daniil Medvedev US Open Tennis Championships 2026
Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, returns the ball to Sebastian Gorzny, of the United States, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
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US Open Tennis Championships Sebastian Gorzny
Sebastian Gorzny, of the United States, returns the ball to Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
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US Open Tennis Championships 2026 Daniil Medvedev
Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, returns the ball to Sebastian Gorzny, of the United States, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
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Sebastian Gorzny US Open Tennis Championships
Sebastian Gorzny, of the United States, attempts to return the ball to Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
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US Open Tennis Championships: Daniil Medvedev vs Sebastian Gorzny
Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, left, talks with the official during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships against Sebastian Gorzny, of the United States in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
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Daniil Medvedev US Open Tennis
Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, reacts during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships against Sebastian Gorzny, of the United States in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
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Sebastian Gorzny US Open Tennis
Sebastian Gorzny, of the United States, returns the ball to Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
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US Open Tennis Daniil Medvedev
Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, returns the ball to Sebastian Gorzny, of the United States, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
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US Open Tennis Sebastian Gorzny
Sebastian Gorzny, of the United States, reacts during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships against Daniil Medvedev, of Russia in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
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Daniil Medvedev US Open Tennis 2026
Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, serves the ball to Sebastian Gorzny, of the United States, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
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US Open Tennis 2026 Sebastian Gorzny
Sebastian Gorzny, of the United States, falls as he attempts to return the ball to Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura

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