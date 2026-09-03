US Open 2026: Daniil Medvedev Flies Into Third Round After Bizarre Bird Interruption

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 3 September 2026 3:48 pm

Daniil Medvedev swept past American wildcard Sebastian Gorzny 6-1, 6-3, 7-5 to reach the third round of the US Open, with an unusual interruption from two birds providing the only real drama. The 2021 champion dominated from the start, breaking in the opening game and racing through the first set in just 21 minutes while firing 14 aces across the match. Gorzny, playing only his second Grand Slam main-draw match, raised his level in the third set and saved four break points, but Medvedev eventually broke in the 11th game before serving out the match. The Russian will next face either Spain’s Jaume Munar or France’s Arthur Rinderknech.