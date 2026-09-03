US Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Survives Jaime Faria Scare, Roars Back Into Third Round

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Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz fought back from a set down to beat Portugal’s Jaime Faria 4-6, 6-0, 6-3, 6-2 and book his place in the US Open third round. The Spanish second seed struggled to find his rhythm early on but quickly turned the match around, with two crucial break points saved in the opening game of the second set proving pivotal. Alcaraz, playing his first tournament since mid-April after a wrist injury, continued to show signs of regaining his best form and said the four-set battle was a useful test of his fitness. With Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic both absent, Alcaraz will now face China’s Wu Yibing, ranked 113th in the world, as he looks to strengthen his title defence. 

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Carlos Alcaraz US Open Tennis Championships
Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, celebrates winning a match against Jaime Faria, of Portugal, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger
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US Open Tennis Championships Carlos Alcaraz
Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, celebrates winning a match against Jaime Faria, of Portugal, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger
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US Open Tennis Championships: Jaime Faria vs Carlos Alcaraz
Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, left, meets Jaime Faria, of Portugal, at the net after winning a match during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger
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US Open Tennis Championships 2026 Carlos Alcaraz
Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, returns the ball to Jaime Faria, of Portugal, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger
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US Open Tennis Championships Jaime Faria
Jaime Faria, of Portugal, returns the ball to Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger
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Carlos Alcaraz US Open Tennis Championships 2026
Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, reacts during a match against Jaime Faria, of Portugal, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Sydney Schaefer
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Jaime Faria US Open Tennis Championships
Jaime Faria, of Portugal, serves to Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger
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Carlos Alcaraz US Open Tennis
Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, returns the ball to Jaime Faria, of Portugal, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Sydney Schaefer
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US Open Tennis Championships 2026 Jaime Faria
Jaime Faria, of Portugal, returns the ball to Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger
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US Open Tennis Carlos Alcaraz
Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, returns the ball to Jaime Faria, of Portugal, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger
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US Open Tennis Championships Jaime Faria
Jaime Faria, of Portugal, arrives for a match against Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger
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Carlos Alcaraz US Open Tennis 2026
Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, arrives for a match against Jaime Faria, of Portugal, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

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