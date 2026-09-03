US Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Survives Jaime Faria Scare, Roars Back Into Third Round

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 3 September 2026 2:19 pm

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz fought back from a set down to beat Portugal’s Jaime Faria 4-6, 6-0, 6-3, 6-2 and book his place in the US Open third round. The Spanish second seed struggled to find his rhythm early on but quickly turned the match around, with two crucial break points saved in the opening game of the second set proving pivotal. Alcaraz, playing his first tournament since mid-April after a wrist injury, continued to show signs of regaining his best form and said the four-set battle was a useful test of his fitness. With Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic both absent, Alcaraz will now face China’s Wu Yibing, ranked 113th in the world, as he looks to strengthen his title defence.