Several Killed, 30 Injured As Bus Collides With Truck On NH-39 In MP's Rewa

Five passengers died and 30 others suffered injuries when a bus collided with a truck on National Highway 39 near Badwar in Rewa.
The impact caused the truck to overturn while the passenger bus fell into an adjacent water-filled drain.
All injured individuals were promptly shifted to the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Rewa for immediate medical treatment.
Atleast five people were killed and 30 others injured when a bus hit a truck on National Highway 39 in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district on Wednesday.
The crash took place around 4.30 p.m. near Badwar in the Gudh police station area, about 30 km from the district headquarters. The scene turned chaotic as cries rang out from the victims. Locals began relief work at once and alerted police.
Police and administrative teams soon arrived and launched rescue operations. Several ambulances were sent to take the injured to hospital.
Hospital Response
The impact was so severe that the truck overturned and the bus fell into a water-filled drain, Additional Superintendent of Police Bhavana Maravi told PTI Videos.
"Five people died in the accident, while 30 others were injured," Maravi told PTI Videos. She said all the injured were shifted to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Rewa for treatment.
Rescue work was still under way at the scene on Wednesday evening and teams were checking to ensure no one remained trapped inside the bus, Maravi said.
Chief Minister Response
Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed grief over the accident and said the state government had issued instructions to provide Rs 2 lakh each to the families of those killed and Rs 1 lakh each to the seriously injured.
In a post on X, Yadav said, "The news of the deaths of passengers in the collision between a bus and a dumper on the Rewa-Sidhi highway today is extremely heartbreaking. I pray for the peace of the departed souls and a speedy recovery for the injured."
The announcement came as the injured were being treated in Rewa and rescue teams were still checking the bus.
Officials and Route
Hospital arrangements were expanded, with additional beds reserved so more injured people could be treated immediately if required. Sub-Divisional Magistrate Anurag Tiwari said police are investigating the cause of the accident. National Highway 39 connects Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh with Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand, and passes through Madhya Pradesh.