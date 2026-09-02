Alexandra Eala Makes Flying Start At US Open, Sweeps Aside Mary Stoiana In Straight Sets

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 2 September 2026 3:14 pm

Alexandra Eala continued her remarkable rise with a commanding 6-1, 6-2 victory over American qualifier Mary Stoiana in the first round of the 2026 US Open at Louis Armstrong Stadium. The No. 17 seed needed just 65 minutes to dispatch Stoiana, controlling the contest from the opening exchanges after saving two break points in her first service game. Eala won 78% of her first-serve points and converted four of eight break opportunities, while she saved all six break points she faced. After racing to a 5-0 lead in the opening set, the Filipino star maintained her authority and finished the match by winning the final five games. The victory sends Eala into the second round for a second consecutive year, where she will face Oleksandra Oliynykova.