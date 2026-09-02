Alexandra Eala Makes Flying Start At US Open, Sweeps Aside Mary Stoiana In Straight Sets

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Alexandra Eala continued her remarkable rise with a commanding 6-1, 6-2 victory over American qualifier Mary Stoiana in the first round of the 2026 US Open at Louis Armstrong Stadium. The No. 17 seed needed just 65 minutes to dispatch Stoiana, controlling the contest from the opening exchanges after saving two break points in her first service game. Eala won 78% of her first-serve points and converted four of eight break opportunities, while she saved all six break points she faced. After racing to a 5-0 lead in the opening set, the Filipino star maintained her authority and finished the match by winning the final five games. The victory sends Eala into the second round for a second consecutive year, where she will face Oleksandra Oliynykova.

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Alexandra Eala vs Mary Stoiana US Open Tennis highlights
Alexandra Eala, of the Philippines, reacts during her match against Mary Stoiana, of the United States, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger
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Alexandra Eala US Open 2026 action photos
Alexandra Eala, of the Philippines, reacts during her match against Mary Stoiana, of the United States, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger
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Mary Stoiana US Open 2026
Mary Stoiana, of the United States, wipes her chin during her match against Alexandra Eala, of the Philippines, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger
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Alexandra Eala Vs Mary Stoiana US Open 2026
Mary Stoiana, of the United States, adjusts the strings in her racket during her match against Alexandra Eala, of the Philippines, in the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger
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Alex Eala vs Mary Stoiana photos
Fans cheer for Alexandra Eala, of the Philippines, during her match against Mary Stoiana, of the United States, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger
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Louis Armstrong Stadium tennis match images
Fans of Alexandra Eala, of the Philippines, hold up signs during her match against Mary Stoiana, of the United States, in the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger
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Mary Stoiana us open highlights in pictures
Mary Stoiana, of the United States, reacts during her match against Alexandra Eala, of the Philippines, in the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger
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Alexandra Eala us open highlights in pictures Alexandra Eala us open highlights in pictures
Alexandra Eala, of the Philippines, keeps her eyes on the ball as she plays Mary Stoiana, of the United States, in the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger
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Alexandra Eala, of the Philippines, serves to Mary Stoiana, of the United States, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2026, in New York.
Alexandra Eala, of the Philippines, serves to Mary Stoiana, of the United States, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger
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Alexandra Eala us open highlights in pictures
Fans of Alexandra Eala, of the Philippines, spell out "GO ALEX" with letters before her match against Mary Stoiana, of the United States, in the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

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