'World Is Laughing At Us?' - Aaqib Javed Slams Pakistan, Questions Imam-ul-Haq Injury

Aaqib Javed has called for an inquiry into Imam-ul-Haq’s injury after the opener missed both innings of the Lord’s Test
Pakistan’s selector questioned the team’s lack of competitiveness and argued that Ubaid Shah should have been given a chance
Aaqib defended the overhaul, saying recalled players must raise their game, compete harder and show greater effort on important tours
Pakistan’s disastrous England tour has now turned into a full-blown internal crisis, with selector Aaqib Javed calling for an inquiry into Imam-ul-Haq’s injury while defending the Pakistan Cricket Board’s dramatic mid-series overhaul.
Pakistan lost the first two Tests heavily, going down by an innings and 103 runs at Headingley before suffering a 194-run defeat at Lord’s. The second loss prompted the PCB to release seven players, including Imam, Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Ali Agha, while head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul were also removed.
Aaqib questions Imam’s injury and demands inquiry
Imam suffered a low-grade left calf strain while fielding on the opening day of the Lord’s Test, according to the PCB, and did not bat in either innings as Pakistan were dismissed for 110 and 194. However, Aaqib has questioned whether the injury should have prevented the opener from attempting to bat.
Speaking to Pakistan broadcaster Geo, Aaqib described the situation as a major disappointment and said the circumstances would be examined. He stopped short of accusing Imam of faking the injury but argued that players have historically attempted to contribute despite playing through significant physical discomfort.
“The Imam injury is a big question mark, and a deep disappointment,” Aaqib said. “Players in the past used to get injuries, but they used to put on casts and still tried [to play]. We'll take action against this. How is it possible that a pulled muscle ruled you out of batting in both innings? He should have tried and fought.”
Aaqib stressed that an inquiry would determine what happened rather than directly alleging misconduct.
“He'll have to face an inquiry; I can't say he faked it, but a muscle pull like that cannot stop you from batting altogether.”
The remarks add another layer to Pakistan’s already chaotic tour. Former chief selector Mohammad Wasim had also publicly questioned Imam’s injury, while the PCB has confirmed that the player was assessed by its medical team.
‘We should be able to see some effort’
Aaqib also defended the sweeping changes made before the third Test, arguing that Pakistan’s performances had fallen well below acceptable standards. The selector admitted that the first two Tests had exposed serious problems with the team’s balance and bowling attack.
“Two Test matches have come and gone and the team has not competed in any way,” Aaqib said. “There's one Test still to go.”
He pointed to Ubaid Shah as one player who could have changed Pakistan’s attack. The uncapped fast bowler, who was included in the original England squad, bowls at close to 140kph and was among the players Aaqib believed should have been given an opportunity.
Aaqib argued that Pakistan needed greater variety rather than relying on several bowlers operating at similar speeds. He also questioned the decision to leave out wicketkeeper Muhammad Ghazi Ghori and acknowledged that Salman Agha’s poor form made his exclusion understandable.
“No batter in our top seven bowls. We should have included an allrounder, but most importantly, get in Ubaid Shah, who bowls close to 140kph. One fast bowler changes the composition of your attack.”
Ultimately, Aaqib said the message behind the recalls was about accountability and performance on major tours.
“The world is laughing at us because we can't even compete. The message we're sending to the recalled players is that you have to raise your game on important tours and compete, and we should be able to see some effort.”
Pakistan now face England in the third Test at Edgbaston from September 9, with the series already lost and a fresh-look squad tasked with preventing a 3-0 whitewash.