Who Is Hung Cao? Combat Veteran And Trump's New Permanent Navy Secretary

President Donald Trump has nominated acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao for the permanent position.
Cao is a 25-year Navy veteran and former special operations officer who served in Iraq and Afghanistan before entering politics.
His nomination comes as the US Navy deals with prolonged deployments and increased demands linked to the ongoing Iran war .
US President Donald Trump has nominated Hung Cao to become the permanent US Secretary of the Navy, ending his tenure as acting secretary after nearly four months. Cao’s nomination comes as the US Navy faces mounting operational demands amid the ongoing Iran war, with reports of sailors being stretched by prolonged deployments.
Trump announced the nomination on Tuesday (local time), calling Cao a “true WARRIOR” and praising his work since taking charge of the Navy Department in April.
“I am pleased to nominate a true WARRIOR, Hung Cao, to become the next Secretary of the Navy,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social. He urged the US Senate to confirm Cao “ASAP”, saying he was needed to continue work on shipbuilding and strengthen the Navy and Marine Corps.
Cao thanked Trump for the nomination, saying it was “an honor of a lifetime” to lead the Navy and Marine Corps.
“Thank you, Mr. President. It’s an honor of a lifetime to lead the great warriors of the Navy and Marine Corps team. I’m grateful for your leadership and support as we continue to get after shipbuilding and ensure the defense of the homeland,” he said on X.
Who Is Hung Cao?
Cao has served as acting Secretary of the Navy since late April, after his predecessor John Phelan left the position without a public explanation. Unlike Phelan, who had no military background, Cao is a combat veteran with a 25-year career in the US Navy.
A former special operations officer, Cao served with several SEAL teams and special forces units and was deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan. Before becoming acting secretary, he served as the 35th Under Secretary of the Navy from October 2025.
Cao's military service has earned him several honours, including the Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, the Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal and the NATO Medal.
From Military Service To Politics
Born in Vietnam, Cao is the son of Quan Cao, a former senior Vietnamese government official who served as an assistant to the country's deputy prime minister. Cao later moved to the United States and built a political career after retiring from military service.
He was the Republican nominee for Virginia's 10th Congressional District in the 2022 elections. In 2024, he ran for the US Senate in Virginia but was defeated by Democratic Senator Tim Kaine.
Cao is married to April Lakata Cao, and the couple have two sons and three daughters. His wife homeschools their children.
If confirmed by the Senate, Cao will take over the Navy Department on a permanent basis at a time when the US military is under pressure to accelerate shipbuilding, expand operational readiness and sustain forces amid heightened global conflicts.