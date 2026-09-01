Rajat Patidar Turns Into Spider-Man To Rob Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Blind With An Insane Diving Grasp | Watch

Central Zone captain Rajat Patidar sprinted backwards from inside the 30-yard circle to complete a diving catch dismissing Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi struck a quickfire 40 off 43 deliveries after launching a fierce attack against Vidarbha pacer Yash Thakur in the 14th over
The dismissal ended a 61-run opening partnership with Abhimanyu Easwaran as East Zone pursued a target of 159
Rajat Patidar’s diving catch near mid-wicket ended Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s innings as East Zone chased 159 in the Duleep Trophy semifinal in Bengaluru on Tuesday, September 1. Sooryavanshi made 40 off 43 balls after East Zone began the chase in a measured way.
Patidar, the Central Zone captain and Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain, held one of the tournament’s best catches. He sprinted back from well inside the 30-yard circle and completed the chance as the ball dropped from the afternoon sky.
Sooryavanshi had started in watchful mode alongside senior opener Abhimanyu Easwaran before he switched gears against Vidarbha pacer Yash Thakur. In the 14th over, he hit Thakur for a six and three boundaries in the first four balls. On the final ball of the over, he swung across the line and sent it looping high before Patidar finished the catch.
Opening Stand Pressure
That attack came after Sooryavanshi had already negotiated a testing new-ball spell from medium pacer Aryan Pandey and off-spinner Saransh Jain. He struck the innings’ first six in the eighth over. Easwaran then drove Saransh’s floated ball into the mid-wicket stands.
The opening pair put on 61 before Sooryavanshi fell for 40 off 43 balls. Easwaran went soon after to left-arm spinner Harsh Dubey, and East Zone slipped from 61 for no loss to 93 for 3. Dubey also removed Virat Singh for 12.
First-Innings Context
Sooryavanshi had already been a major factor for East Zone in the semifinal. After Central Zone posted 266 in the first innings, he struck 92 off 81 balls, with seven sixes and seven boundaries.
He and Easwaran also shared a 161-run opening stand earlier in the match. East Zone then lost their last nine wickets for just 105 runs and failed to build a sizeable lead.