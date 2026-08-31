'Deep Regret': TCS iON Apologises for NEET-PG Power Failure at Jaipur Exam Centre

TCS iON apologised after power failures disrupted examinations at its Jaipur centre.
NBEMS scheduled a NEET-PG retest for affected candidates on September 5.
Vendor teams are investigating electrical problems at the iDZ Sitapura facility.
TCS iON on Monday expressed “deep regret” over the power disruption that affected candidates appearing for the NEET-PG 2026 examination at its Jaipur centre. The company said specialist vendor teams were working “urgently” to identify and resolve the problem.
In a statement posted on X, TCS iON said its iDZ Sitapura centre experienced internal power failures during both the NEET-PG examination and the AIIMS Common Recruitment Examination. It attributed the disruptions to “unknown local electrical issues”.
The power outage affected the NEET-PG examination at two iON Digital Zone facilities in Jaipur on Sunday, August 30. The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), which conducts the entrance test, has scheduled a re-examination for the affected candidates on September 5.
NBEMS has also convened an immediate meeting to consider action against the technology partner and the agency responsible for providing adequate infrastructure at the examination centres, officials told news agency PTI.
Venguswamy Ramaswamy, head of TCS iON, said in a statement that the company was putting “all possible measures” in place to prevent similar disruptions in future.
“The NEET-PG 2026 exam was successfully conducted for more than 2.63 lakh candidates across 1,111 centers in the country yesterday. Today, the AIIMS Common Recruitment Exam (AIIMS CRE) was conducted for more than 21,000 candidates across 58 centres,” the statement said.
TCS iON said the disruption was limited to one facility despite the two examinations being held at multiple centres nationwide.
“During both these exams, a single centre, the iDZ Sitapura centre in Jaipur, Rajasthan, experienced internal power failures over both days, due to unknown local electrical issues. The expert team from the vendors responsible for electrical maintenance are working to get this fixed urgently,” it said.
The company said it “deeply regrets the inconvenience” faced by candidates taking the NEET-PG and AIIMS CRE examinations at the affected centre. It added that it was “working with the respective authorities to ensure that the candidates are able to complete these exams at the earliest”.
Meanwhile, NBEMS has constituted a three-member committee to investigate the incident, according to news agency ANI. The panel will be chaired by Gayatri Rathore, principal secretary of Rajasthan’s Health and Family Welfare Department.
Sources cited by ANI said the committee would examine the events that led to the power failure and determine the reasons behind the disruption.
Apart from a senior Rajasthan government official, the panel includes a joint secretary-level officer from the Union Health Ministry and a senior engineering official from the Central Electricity Authority.