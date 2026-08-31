Bomb Threat Mid-Air: Air India Express Flight Makes Emergency Landing

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Aryan Dwivedi
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The alert was triggered after a cabin crew member discovered a tissue paper in the aircraft’s lavatory with the word “BOMB” written on it

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Air India Express Flight
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Summary of this article

  • Air India Express’s Dammam–Delhi flight diverted to Ahmedabad following a bomb threat.

  • Cabin crew found a tissue marked “BOMB” inside the aircraft’s lavatory.

  • All 32 passengers were safely evacuated; no injuries were reported.

An Air India Express flight travelling from Dammam to New Delhi made an emergency landing at Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport after a bomb threat was reported during the journey, officials said.

The alert was triggered after a cabin crew member discovered a tissue paper in the aircraft’s lavatory with the word “BOMB” written on it. The crew immediately informed the pilot, who contacted Air Traffic Control and sought permission to divert the aircraft to Ahmedabad as a precaution, NDTV reported.

After landing, the plane was directed to an isolated bay away from the main terminal. Emergency response teams, security personnel and bomb disposal squads were deployed around the aircraft.

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All 32 passengers were safely evacuated and taken to Terminal 2. No injuries were reported.

Security agencies subsequently searched the aircraft, including its cabin, passenger seats and cargo hold. Officials said no explosives or suspicious objects were recovered, following which the plane was cleared by airport authorities.

An investigation has been initiated to determine who left the note inside the lavatory and whether it was intended as a deliberate hoax.

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Confirming the diversion, an Air India Express spokesperson said the Dammam–Delhi flight was rerouted to Ahmedabad as a precaution after the airline received information about a specific bomb threat.

“The government-appointed Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) was alerted immediately, and all security procedures promptly initiated. The flight landed and all guests have been disembarked safely. The aircraft will be released for operations after necessary security checks are completed,” the spokesperson said.

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