Chhattisgarh Eyes Larger Role in India’s Critical Minerals Supply Chain

Five Chhattisgarh mineral blocks are included in India’s eighth auction tranche.
The state holds potential reserves of lithium, graphite and rare earth elements.
Two portals were launched to improve sand access and tin-trade transparency.
Chhattisgarh is seeking to expand its role in India’s critical minerals sector, with five mineral blocks from the state included in the eighth tranche of auctions conducted by the Union Ministry of Mines.
The latest auction tranche covers 20 critical and strategic mineral blocks across seven states. The blocks contain minerals used in defence equipment, clean-energy technologies, electric vehicles, batteries, electronics and artificial intelligence infrastructure.
The investment opportunities in Chhattisgarh were presented at a Ministry of Mines roadshow in Naya Raipur on Monday. The state has reported potential reserves of lithium, graphite, rare earth elements, tungsten, vanadium, gallium, nickel and chromium.
Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai urged investors to participate in the auction process and explore opportunities in the state’s mining sector. According to the Chhattisgarh government, 65 mineral blocks have been auctioned in the state so far, with an estimated revenue potential of nearly ₹4 lakh crore.
Sai said lithium, graphite and rare earth elements were important for batteries, energy storage systems, electronics, drones, defence equipment and advanced manufacturing. He added that the state government was pursuing mineral development alongside environmental conservation.
The state government claimed that Chhattisgarh’s forest cover had increased by 1.22 per cent despite mining activity. It said this reflected efforts to balance mineral extraction with environmental protection.
Lithium and rare earth elements have been identified in the Katghora and Bastar regions, while Balrampur has shown potential for graphite, vanadium and gallium, according to the government. Nickel and chromium have also been identified in other parts of the state.
Over the past two-and-a-half years, 40 mineral exploration projects have been initiated and more than 2,800 kilometres of geological surveys have been completed across Chhattisgarh, the government said.
During the roadshow, Sai launched the ‘e-Ret Sangwari’ and ‘Tin’ portals. The e-Ret Sangwari portal is intended to provide sand at concessional rates to beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana through a simplified and transparent process.
The Tin portal, introduced in Dantewada, is aimed at increasing transparency in tin trading and helping tribal families involved in tin-related activities receive fair prices for their produce.
Memoranda of Understanding were also signed for financial assistance in the mining sector and for training in corundum cutting and polishing.
Union Minister of State for Coal and Mines Satish Chandra Dubey said self-reliance in critical and strategic minerals was important for strengthening India’s economic and strategic capabilities. He encouraged investors, startups and young entrepreneurs to explore opportunities in the sector while stressing the need for sustainable mining and protection of local communities.
Union Minister of State Tokhan Sahu said mineral block auctions should lead to greater exploration, investment, processing, value addition and employment. He also called for planned development of housing, transport, drinking water, healthcare and educational infrastructure in mining regions.
Mines Secretary Keshav Chandra said the auction process had been initiated for 88 critical and strategic mineral blocks across the country, of which 56 had been successfully auctioned.
He said the Katghora lithium and rare earth element block in Chhattisgarh was the first lithium-bearing mineral block auctioned in India. Chandra added that reforms such as time-bound approvals, milestone-based compliance and a unified mining portal had been introduced to improve transparency and make mineral auctions more accessible to investors.