Column | Biosphere’s Victory Over Misguided Human Ambitions Will Come At The Cost Of Billions Of Innocents: Bittu Sahgal

Among the many people who have influenced my life, I owe a lifetime debt of scientific gratitude to the late Sálim Ali. Having had the good fortune to listen to his adventures across India’s wilds over the span of a decade, the love I had for the outdoors was not merely strengthened, but also imbued with focus. Much of my mission to protect the wild emerged from my interactions with uncomplicated scientists/conservationists such as Sálim Cha, and people like Fateh Singh Rathore who grounded me with both passion and reality before leaving us. I recall, for instance, sitting with Sálim Cha at my Malabar Hill home in Bombay, way back in 1983, our eyes glued on a Torrent Duck (Merganetta armata), swimming against the impossible current of a swift-flowing South American river. We were watching an episode from the 13-part BBC documentary Life on Earth: A Natural History by David Attenborough, which breathtakingly revealed wonder after wonder of the living biosphere. Suddenly, ‘The Old Man’ (as the venerable ornithologist was lovingly called) exclaimed: “How on Earth does it manage to survive, leave alone hunt expertly for food underwater in that raging river?” I would imagine that millions across the globe must have had similar instinctive reactions as Sir David’s authoritative, yet mellifluous, voice explained what made the natural world tick.