While The World Watched The Eclipse, Scientists Were Looking For Clues To The Sun's Deepest Mysteries

Scientists used the eclipse to study the Sun’s corona, its extreme heat and rapidly changing magnetic structures.
High-altitude aircraft, balloons and a new solar instrument were deployed to capture data that ground observations and spacecraft cannot easily provide.
Understanding solar eruptions could help improve predictions of space weather that can disrupt satellites, communications and power grids.
While millions watched the Moon briefly blot out the Sun on August 12, scientists used the rare darkness as a natural laboratory. The total solar eclipse, visible along a narrow path stretching from Greenland and Iceland across the North Atlantic to Spain and Portugal, gave researchers a precious few minutes to study the Sun's faint outer atmosphere — the corona — which is normally drowned out by the brightness of the solar surface.
The eclipse was also an opportunity to study what happens closer to Earth when sunlight suddenly disappears. Researchers launched high-altitude aircraft and scientific balloons, while others tested new instruments designed to capture the corona's faint light. India, however, was outside the eclipse's visibility zone. Here is what scientists were looking for during the rare celestial event.
What were scientists actually looking for during the eclipse?
A major focus was the solar corona, a region of extremely hot, electrically charged gas extending millions of kilometres into space. Scientists wanted to map its structures, study streams of particles flowing away from the Sun and observe rapid changes that could reveal how the Sun releases energy.
NASA-funded researchers flew a WB-57 aircraft at around 50,000 feet, using cameras capable of capturing visible and infrared images at high speed. In Spain, Italian researchers also tested a prototype called the Circular Slit Spectrometer, or CISS, designed to capture the corona's spectrum in a single image.
Why does the corona hold clues to the Sun's deeper workings?
The corona is where some of the Sun's most important processes become visible. Its changing loops, prominences and streams of charged particles are shaped by the Sun's magnetic field.
Studying these structures can help scientists understand how energy moves from the Sun's interior into its outer atmosphere — and eventually into space.
Why is the corona dramatically hotter than the Sun's surface?
This is one of solar physics' biggest mysteries. The Sun's visible surface is roughly 5,500°C, while the corona can reach around 1 million°C.
Scientists are still trying to understand how magnetic energy is transported and converted into heat, producing an atmosphere that is hundreds of times hotter than the surface below it. Total eclipses are particularly valuable because the Moon blocks the Sun's intense glare, allowing researchers to observe the corona continuously and close to the solar disk.
How are solar flares and eruptions triggered?
The Sun's magnetic field is constantly changing and can become twisted and concentrated. When magnetic structures suddenly rearrange or release stored energy, they can produce solar flares and enormous eruptions of charged material.
Observing prominences, loops and other coronal structures during an eclipse can help scientists understand these processes and how material is launched into space.
What does the Sun's magnetic field have to do with space weather?
Solar eruptions can send charged particles towards Earth. When these particles interact with Earth's magnetic field, they can trigger geomagnetic storms, producing spectacular auroras but also potentially disrupting satellites, communications and power infrastructure.
Better understanding what happens in the corona could therefore improve scientists' ability to predict dangerous space-weather events.
What can an eclipse reveal that spacecraft cannot?
Spacecraft can observe the Sun regularly, but an eclipse offers a unique advantage: the Moon naturally blocks the Sun's overwhelmingly bright surface without blocking the corona.
That creates a brief, exceptionally clear view of the region immediately surrounding the Sun. Ground-based observations can also complement spacecraft data, while aircraft flying above clouds can extend the observing window.
Why does understanding the Sun matter for Earth?
The Sun drives space weather, and powerful solar activity can affect technology far beyond Earth's atmosphere. Satellites, astronauts, aviation, communications and electricity networks can all be vulnerable to extreme solar events.
Scientists therefore aren't studying the corona simply to solve an astronomical puzzle. Understanding how the Sun stores and releases energy could ultimately help Earth better prepare for the effects of solar storms.
For India, the next chance to witness a total solar eclipse will come on March 20, 2034. But for scientists, the data gathered during the August 12 eclipse could keep the search for answers about the Sun going long after the shadow has disappeared.