In Photos: After Devastating Quake In Colombia, Search For Survivors Continues

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A powerful earthquake had struck Colombia, prompting emergency crews to launch search-and-rescue operations as they comb through damaged buildings and debris for survivors. This photo gallery captures the aftermath, including rescue teams, damaged structures, displaced residents and emergency response efforts as authorities assess the scale of destruction and casualties

Colombia Earthquake - Search for Survivors Continues
Firefighters search through rubble two days after an earthquake struck Cali, Colombia, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2026. | Photo: AP/Santiago Saldarriaga
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Colombia Earthquake 2026 photos
A Mexican rescue worker gestures while searching through rubble two days after an earthquake struck Cali, Colombia, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2026. | Photo: AP/Santiago Saldarriaga
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Colombia Earthquake 2026
Neighbors clear debris from damaged houses two days after an earthquake struck Pereira, Colombia, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2026. | Photo: AP/Fernando Vergara
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Cali Colombia earthquake survivors
People wait for information about missing relatives and for the release of bodies outside a morgue in Palmira, Colombia, where victims from Cali were taken, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ivan Valencia
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Pereira earthquake rescue updates
A man removes a sofa from a damaged house two days after an earthquake struck Cali, Colombia, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ivan Valencia
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Manizales earthquake survivor list
Volunteers sort aid for people affected by the earthquake in Cali, Colombia, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2026. | Photo: AP/Santiago Saldarriaga
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Torres de Limonar Cali rescue
Osmel Soto lowers furniture as he moves out of his damaged home two days after an earthquake struck Pereira, Colombia, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2026. | Photo: AP/Fernando Vergara
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San José del Palmar earthquake victims
People sleep in a park after their homes were damaged by an earthquake that struck Pereira, Colombia, two days earlier, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2026. | Photo: AP/Fernando Vergara
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Colombia earthquake missing persons
Rescue workers cut through debris as they attempt to rescue survivor Daniela Largo, who was trapped in the rubble the day after an earthquake struck Pereira, Colombia, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2026. | Photo: AP/Fernando Vergara
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Colombia earthquake survivors
People removing debris call for silence in an area where rescue workers tbelieve a survivor may be trapped the day after an earthquake struck Pereira, Colombia, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2026. | Photo: AP/Fernando Vergara
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7.4 magnitude earthquake Colombia survivors
Patients from a clinic evacuated due to earthquake damage lie in beds at a temporary facility set up in a gymnasium at a nearby school in Cali, Colombia, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2026. | Photo: AP/Santiago Saldarriaga

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