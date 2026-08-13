In Photos: After Devastating Quake In Colombia, Search For Survivors Continues

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A powerful earthquake had struck Colombia, prompting emergency crews to launch search-and-rescue operations as they comb through damaged buildings and debris for survivors. This photo gallery captures the aftermath, including rescue teams, damaged structures, displaced residents and emergency response efforts as authorities assess the scale of destruction and casualties
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