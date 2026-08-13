Iran Says No Progress On Reviving Interim Peace Deal With US

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Outlook News Desk
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Tehran said efforts to revive the June agreement have stalled, as the Strait of Hormuz remains largely closed and Washington and Tehran continue to disagree over the terms of any settlement.

Iran Says No Progress On Reviving Interim Peace Deal With US
Strait of Hormuz Photo: AP
Summary of this article

  • Iran says there has been no progress on reviving the June interim deal

  • Tehran rejects extending the agreement’s 60-day period, saying there is nothing to extend

  • The deadlock comes as Iran keeps the Strait of Hormuz largely closed

Iran and the United States have made no progress towards reviving an interim agreement aimed at ending their conflict, a senior Iranian source told Reuters, as tensions remain high over the Strait of Hormuz.

The June agreement called for an "immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts" and provided 60 days for the two sides to reach a final deal covering Iran's nuclear programme and the lifting of US sanctions.

The arrangement broke down within weeks. US President Donald Trump declared it "over" last week, while Iran's Foreign Ministry later described it as "suspended.”.

The Iranian source told Reuters that one issue being discussed through mediators was a possible US return to the interim agreement and a timeline for implementing its commitments. "There has been absolutely no progress on this issue," the source said.

Iran has also rejected the possibility of simply extending the original 60-day period. "There is no talk of an extension because, from Iran's perspective, there is no period that began and therefore nothing to extend," the source told Reuters.

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Motorbikes drive past a billboard that shows a graphic depicting a military personnel's hand holding the Strait of Hormuz in his fist with signs which read in Farsi: "In Iran's hands forever," "Trump couldn't do a damn thing," "The control of Strait of Hormuz will be Iran's forever," in Vanak Square in northern Tehran, Iran, Thursday, April 16, 2026. - AP
Motorbikes drive past a billboard that shows a graphic depicting a military personnel's hand holding the Strait of Hormuz in his fist with signs which read in Farsi: "In Iran's hands forever," "Trump couldn't do a damn thing," "The control of Strait of Hormuz will be Iran's forever," in Vanak Square in northern Tehran, Iran, Thursday, April 16, 2026. - AP
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Motorbikes drive past a billboard that shows a graphic depicting a military personnel's hand holding the Strait of Hormuz in his fist with signs which read in Farsi: "In Iran's hands forever," "Trump couldn't do a damn thing," "The control of Strait of Hormuz will be Iran's forever," in Vanak Square in northern Tehran, Iran, Thursday, April 16, 2026. - AP
Iran Rejects Trump’s Hormuz Control Claim: What It Means For US-Iran Talks

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Hormuz Standoff

The diplomatic deadlock comes as Iran and the US remain at odds over the Strait of Hormuz, where commercial traffic has fallen sharply.

US President Donald Trump has claimed that the US has "100%" control of the waterway and has demanded that Iran pay reparations for deaths and injuries.

Iran has linked any reopening of the Strait to a broader settlement, including an end to the US naval blockade and sanctions, withdrawal of American forces from the region and the release of frozen Iranian assets.

Traffic through the waterway has dropped dramatically since the conflict began. Outlook India reported that only eight vessels crossed the Strait on Tuesday, compared with roughly 130 to 140 before the war.

Iran-US War: IRGC General Naqdi Warns Conflict Could Last Until Trump Exits in 2029 - null
Iran-US War: IRGC General Naqdi Warns Conflict Could Last Until Trump Exits in 2029

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Longer Conflict?

The lack of progress also comes amid warnings from Iranian officials that the confrontation could continue for years.

IRGC General Mohammad Reza Naqdi recently said the conflict could continue until the end of Trump's presidency in 2029, arguing that a prolonged confrontation would give Iran greater military experience and strengthen its deterrence, Outlook India reported.

"The longer this war lasts, the more experience we gain," Naqdi said.

The stalled diplomacy, competing demands over Hormuz and warnings of a prolonged conflict point to widening differences between Tehran and Washington over any possible return to a ceasefire or broader agreement.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

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