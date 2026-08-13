NDA, INDIA Bloc MPs Clash at Parliament Over Jharkhand Protests, Ram Mandir Row

Ruling NDA and Opposition INDIA bloc MPs staged simultaneous protests and raised counter-slogans near Parliament's Makar Dwar, requiring security personnel to form a protective cordon.
NDA lawmakers targeted the Jharkhand government over police lathi-charge on JPSC and JSSC aspirants and demanded compensation for the deaths of 19 excise constable candidates.
BJP MP Kangana Ranaut criticized the opposition, claiming they lacked substantive issues regarding national development, economy, or defence.
Ruling NDA and Opposition INDIA bloc MPs faced off near Parliament's Makar Dwar on Thursday. Security personnel formed a protective cordon to separate the rival factions. Before the face-off, the NDA MPs and the INDIA bloc MPs held separate protests. The groups staged simultaneous protests and raised counter-slogans over ongoing political controversies.
The primary confrontation centred on police action against job aspirants in Jharkhand and the alleged theft of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, PTI reported. The standoff highlighted deepening political fractures inside and outside the House.
NDA Targets Jharkhand Government
NDA members sat on the Makar Dwar steps. They accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of running away from a debate on student protests in Jharkhand. The ruling alliance highlighted two key incidents regarding the state government's aggressive actions against job aspirants.
On August 10, 2026, state police deployed water cannons, tear gas and a lathi-charge to disperse thousands of JPSC and JSSC candidates. The aspirants were marching toward the state Assembly during a "Vidhan Sabha Gherao" protest.
Jharkhand BJP MPs also condemned the state administration's handling of the July 29, 2026 excise constable recruitment drive. Following the deaths of 19 candidates during physical tests, the lawmakers demanded Rs 1 crore in compensation for each family.
BJP MP Kangana Ranaut dismissed the rival protests. "The opposition has no issue when it comes to development, the country's progress, the economy or defence. When they have no issue left, they are throwing their tantrums here," Ranaut told PTI.
Opposition Demands Total Accountability
Opposition MPs, mostly from the Congress, the Samajwadi Party and the TMC, rejected the government's stance. INDIA bloc members stood in front of Makar Dwar carrying placards and a massive banner reading "Chanda kisne loota hai?".
The lawmakers targeted the ruling party with aggressive chants. They raised slogans including "Amit Shah maafi maango", "chanda chor, gaddi chhorh" and "Chanda chor, kahan milenge, BJP ke daftar mein".
The opposition demanded strict accountability from Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding alleged police excesses during the July 20 student protests over the NEET paper leak. The government's offer for a debate and Shah's reply failed to end the stalemate, with the Congress insisting the home minister must clarify who specifically ordered the firing of pellets against the protesting students.
This latest confrontation extends a bitter three-week stalemate in Parliament. The INDIA bloc continues to demand Shah's physical presence in the House and a formal statement on the crisis. Congress leaders maintained that their demand for a discussion on the alleged theft of Ram temple funds remains "non-negotiable".