'Students Will Get Justice': Jharkhand CM Soren Accuses BJP Of Using Movement For Politics

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Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren lashed out at opposition BJP, accusing its leaders of trying to mislead protesting job aspirants for political gains

Hemant Soren
'Students Will Get Justice': Jharkhand CM Soren Accuses BJP Of Using Movement For Politics Photo: PTI; Representative image

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday lashed out at opposition BJP, accusing its leaders of trying to mislead protesting job aspirants for political gains.

Soren, in a social media post, also appealed to the protesters to resolve their grievances through dialogue and trust.

The agitation over alleged irregularities in Jharkhand recruitment examinations entered its 17th day on Monday.

"I ... understand that amidst your peaceful movement, some people from the opposition tried to spoil the atmosphere and mislead students for political gains. I appeal to all of you not to fall into the trap of any such political narrative. You are the future of Jharkhand," Soren said in a post on X.

It is not about ignoring students' voice, but listening to it and resolving the problems, which is the responsibility of the government, he said.

"You have raised your voice for your demands in a peaceful manner. In a democracy, it is your right to express your views, and it is the government's responsibility to respect your opinion. I assure you that the government will look into your demands with utmost seriousness and sensitivity," Soren said.

"We want to make the examination system more transparent, technology-enabled, secure, and accountable. Our clear objective is to eliminate shortcomings in the system so that no student has to face trouble in the future," the CM asserted.

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Student leader Devendra Nath Mahto being carried during a march towards Jharkhand Assembly amid a protest over alleged irregularities in the 14th JPSC examination, JSSC-CGL and other recruitment tests, demanding resignation of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and CBI probe on paper leaks, in Ranchi, Jharkhand, Monday, Aug. 10, 2026. - | Photo: PTI
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren - PTI; Representative image
Students gather during a protest over alleged irregularities in the 14th JPSC examination, JSSC-CGL and other recruitment tests, demanding a CBI probe and reforms in the recruitment agencies, in Ranchi, Jharkhand, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2026. - | Photo: PTI
Paper Leaks National Problem, J'khand Serious to Resolve Issue: CM Hemant Soren on Students' Protest - Photo: PTI

He said the Jharkhand government has heard the protesting students' views and dialogues have been ongoing.

"In the past few days, you have seen that the government has spared no one, no matter who the guilty party is," Soren said.

The chief minister said efforts were underway to not just discuss problems, but set a new example of solutions.

"It is not about ignoring your voice, but listening to it and resolving your problems â€“ that is our responsibility. I will reiterate my point: let us resolve this issue together through dialogue and trust," he said.

The CM also expressed gratitude to officials and personnel of the administration and the police for handling the situation during the students' movement on Monday with restraint and sensitivity.

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