IPL Cricketer Abishek Porel Arrested Over Alleged Rape, Criminal Intimidation Of Medical Student - Report

Abishek Porel arrested in connection with a rape, assault, and criminal intimidation case filed by a medical student
Calcutta High Court ordered his arrest, following the woman's complaint alleging a sexual relationship based on a promise of marriage
Porel has denied the allegations and has represented Delhi Capitals in the IPL since 2023, besides featuring for India A
Bengal cricketer Abishek Porel has been arrested in connection with a criminal case filed by a medical student, who has accused the Delhi Capitals batter of rape, assault and criminal intimidation, among other offences.
According to an NDTV report, Police arrested Porel from Emami City under the jurisdiction of Dum Dum police station, Hooghly Rural superintendent of police Kunwar Bhushan Singh said.
Porel's arrest followed an order from the Calcutta High Court directing the police to arrest him in connection with the case. The woman had filed a complaint with the police in June, alleging that Porel had established a sexual relationship with her after promising to marry her and later subjected her to assault and threats.
The complainant claimed that she and Porel had been in a relationship for approximately three years. According to her complaint, the relationship began to turn sour last year, following which Porel allegedly began distancing himself from her.
She also alleged that Porel had assured her that he would marry her but later changed his position and refused to do so. The woman accused him of having sexual intercourse with her on the assurance of marriage and subsequently committing assault and criminal intimidation.
Porel has previously rejected the allegations levelled against him.
The 23-year-old left-handed top-order batter has been associated with Delhi Capitals in the IPL since 2023. During the previous IPL season, he scored 108 runs in four innings for the franchise.
Porel began his first-class career with Bengal in the 2021-22 season. He has since played 32 first-class matches and 23 List A games. He has also been part of India A squads that travelled to the UK and Australia.