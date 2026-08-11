In Photos: Roads Choked As Kanwar Yatri's Take Over

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The Kanwar Yatra has triggered widespread traffic congestion across parts of North India as thousands of devotees travel along major roads and highways. This photo gallery captures packed streets, long vehicle queues, traffic diversions, police deployments and Kanwariyas on the move, highlighting the massive logistical challenge during the annual pilgrimage

Kanwar Yatra traffic jam
‘Kanwariyas’ carrying saffron flags move along a road amid heavy traffic ahead of the conclusion of the ‘Kanwar Yatra’ procession on the Delhi-Haridwar Expressway, in Haridwar, Uttarakhand. | Photo: PTI
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Kanwar Yatra traffic advisory
Vehicles stuck in traffic amid the 'Kanwar Yatra' pilgrimage during the month of 'Shravan', near Har Ki Pauri Ghat in Haridwar. | Photo: PTI
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Delhi traffic congestion
A heavy traffic jam builds up along an arterial road, in New Delhi. Commuters face severe delays and gridlock across key stretches in the national capital as thousands of Kanwariyas pass through the city during the peak weekday rush. | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore
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Delhi traffic police advisory Kanwar Yatra
Traffic moves slowly alongside trucks carrying Kanwariyas (devotees of Lord Shiva) equipped with loudspeakers on a major road, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore
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Route diversions Kanwar Yatra
Vehicles remain stranded in a massive traffic jam on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway due to the movement of Kanwariyas, in Gurugram. | Photo: PTI
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Gurugram traffic routes
Vehicles remain stranded in a massive traffic jam on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway due to the movement of Kanwariyas, in Gurugram. | Photo: PTI
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Haridwar to Delhi highway status
A heavy traffic jam builds up on the Outer Ring Road near Bhalswa due to the Kanwar Yatra pilgrimage, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
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Roads to avoid during Kanwar Yatra
A heavy traffic jam builds up on the Outer Ring Road near Bhalswa due to the Kanwar Yatra pilgrimage, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
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traffic updates Delhi NCR Sawan Shivratri
A heavy traffic jam builds up on the Outer Ring Road near Bhalswa due to the Kanwar Yatra pilgrimage, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
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Alternate routes from Gurugram to Delhi
A long-exposure shot captures heavy traffic congestion on the Outer Ring Road near Bhalswa due to the Kanwar Yatra pilgrimage, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali

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