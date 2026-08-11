In Photos: Roads Choked As Kanwar Yatri's Take Over

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The Kanwar Yatra has triggered widespread traffic congestion across parts of North India as thousands of devotees travel along major roads and highways. This photo gallery captures packed streets, long vehicle queues, traffic diversions, police deployments and Kanwariyas on the move, highlighting the massive logistical challenge during the annual pilgrimage
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