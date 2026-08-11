Jharkhand Protest LIVE: BJP Continues Protest Against Police Action, ABVP Workers Detained In Ranchi

Jharkhand Protest LIVE: BJP Calls 'Statewide Bandh'
The BJP has announced a statewide bandh on Tuesday from 8 am to midnight over "police atrocities" against students. BJP state president Aditya Sahu alleged that hundreds of protesters were injured and accused the government of treating students like criminals.
Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi condemned the police action, saying peaceful protests should not be met with violence. The Congress is an ally of the JMM-led coalition in Jharkhand.
Clashes between the protesters and police personnel took place in state capital Ranchi yesterday, after thousands of job aspirants breached multiple barricades while marching towards the assembly, where the monsoon session was underway, officials said according to PTI.
Jharkhand Protest LIVE: Mahto Hospitalised After Health Deteriorates
Jharkhand student protest leader Devendra Nath Mahto was hospitalised on Monday after his blood sugar level dropped drastically while he was participating in the march towards the Assembly. Mahto, who has been on a nine-day hunger strike over alleged recruitment exam irregularities, was taken to Ranchi Sadar Hospital, where doctors described his condition as critical.
Despite his health, Mahto had joined protesters in an ambulance and addressed the gathering from a stretcher. His aide alleged he was injured in a police lathi-charge. The protest saw clashes near the Assembly, with police using water cannons, tear gas and batons after protesters breached barricades.
Jharkhand Protest LIVE: Aspirant Alleges Police Lathicharge
An injured student protester alleged that police resorted to lathicharge on JPSC-JSSC aspirants during their ‘Vidhan Sabha gherao’ march in Ranchi on Monday, claiming around 100 young protesters were beaten.
Speaking to ANI, protester Shivam alleged that police began the lathicharge without warning as students waited outside the Assembly for a government response. He said he was hit on the back and chest, while his brother was struck on the arm.
Police also used water cannons to disperse protesters during the march, which was held over alleged irregularities in the JPSC and JSSC-CGL examinations.
Jharkhand Protest LIVE: Jharkhand Bandh Disrupts Normal Life
Most schools and businesses remained shut, while vehicular movement was sparse in Ranchi and several other cities. The bandh, being observed from 8 am to midnight, followed the use of water cannons, tear gas and batons against protesters demanding action over alleged irregularities in JPSC and JSSC recruitment exams.
The BJP has called the police action “atrocities” against students and backed demands for an independent probe. Meanwhile, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad is set to hold a ‘Vidhan Sabha March’ from the old Assembly to the new premises.
The protests, which began on July 25, have also seen clashes between demonstrators and police. While several protesters alleged injuries, Ranchi Police said 14 policemen were injured. The students are demanding greater transparency in recruitment exams, JPSC-JSSC reforms, cancellation of several examinations and an independent probe by the CBI or a panel of retired High Court judges from outside Jharkhand.
Jharkhand Protest LIVE: CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke Alleges Police Lathicharge On Mahto
Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), on Monday alleged that student leader Devendra Mahto was lathi-charged and injured by Ranchi Police before being taken to a hospital during his ongoing hunger strike.
In a post on X, Dipke said he spoke to Mahto, who has been on hunger strike for nine days over alleged irregularities in state recruitment examinations. “Spoke to Devendra Mahto, who has been on a hunger strike for the past 9 days. He told me that before being taken to the hospital, he was lathi-charged by the police and suffered injuries. He is also experiencing chest pain,” Dipke stated.
Condemning the alleged police action, Dipke drew a comparison with recent student protests in Delhi, saying, “Be it Jantar Mantar or Jharkhand, such police brutality against students is cruel and inhuman.”
Expressing support for the protesters, Dipke added, “CJP stands firmly with Devendra bhai and his struggle. He is a true hero. We salute his courage and strength!”
Jharkhand Protest LIVE: BJP Workers Block Roads, Burn Tyres In Ranchi
BJP workers blocked roads in Ranchi's Kishorganj, Argora and Kanke areas and burnt tyres at Harmu Chowk, Kishorganj Chowk and near Nucleus Mall. Roads near the CMPDI gate on Kanke Road were also blocked, while most schools and businesses remained shut.
The students' core group is scheduled to meet at noon to decide the next course of action and has said it will only hold talks with Chief Minister Hemant Soren according to India Today. The agitation, underway since July 25, seeks cancellation of several examinations, JPSC-JSSC reforms and an independent probe by the CBI or a panel of retired High Court judges from outside Jharkhand.
Jharkhand Protest LIVE: Congress Accuses BJP Of ‘Hijacking’ Student Protest
The Congress on Tuesday accused the BJP of trying to “give a different colour” to the Jharkhand student protest by allegedly transporting BJP Yuva Morcha workers from West Bengal in trucks. Congress general secretary K C Venugopal shared a video purportedly showing youths being brought to the state and alleged the BJP was creating a “fake crowd” to dilute public anger.
His remarks came a day after Rahul Gandhi condemned police action against protesting students in Ranchi. “Students have a right to peaceful protest, and only dialogue can yield solutions,” Gandhi said, urging the Jharkhand government to hear the protesters and resolve their demands.
Jharkhand Protest LIVE: BJP workers block Ranchi’s Ratu Road
Jharkhand Protest LIVE: Marandi Accuses Jharkhand Government Of Suppressing Student Protest And Truth
LoP Babulal Marandi says the BJP would raise police action against protesting students in the Assembly, alleging that the Ranchi administration acted wrongly. He said his party had supported the students’ movement and would continue raising their demands. Marandi also accused the government of detaining journalists and suppressing the truth.
Jharkhand Protest LIVE: BJP Continues Protest Over Police Action Against JPSC-JSSC Aspirants
BJP’s statewide bandh follows police action against protesting students in Ranchi, intensifying the political confrontation over JPSC-JSSC recruitment irregularities.
Jharkhand Protest LIVE: Anurag Thakur Targets Rahul Gandhi, Soren Over Police Action Against Jharkhand Students
BJP MP Anurag Thakur accused the Congress-JMM government in Jharkhand of using lathicharge and barbed-wire barricades against protesting youth.
He alleged the action was carried out under the instructions of Rahul Gandhi and Hemant Soren, questioned the Opposition’s refusal to hear the Home Minister’s response, and accused it of seeking publicity rather than discussion.
Jharkhand Protest LIVE: Sanjay Seth Slams Soren Over Police Action Against Jharkhand Protesters
Union MoS Sanjay Seth accused the Jharkhand government of police brutality during the students’ protest, citing lathicharge, tear gas and water cannons. He alleged that women protesters were beaten at night and criticised Chief Minister Hemant Soren for thanking the police administration instead of apologising to the protesting students.
Jharkhand Protest LIVE: Mahua Maji Says 98% Of Students’ Demands Accepted, Accuses BJP Of Incitement
JMM MP Mahua Maji said 98 per cent of Jharkhand students’ demands had been accepted after talks involving Congress, JMM and RJD ministers. She said the CGL matter was sub judice and could not be cancelled immediately, adding that BJP was inciting students despite their earlier agreement.
Jharkhand Protest LIVE: Marandi Warns Student Movement Will Spread To Every Village
Jharkhand LoP Babulal Marandi said students are demanding only a CBI probe into alleged recruitment irregularities. He accused the government of using lathicharge and tear gas to suppress their voices, warning that the agitation would spread across the state. Marandi said the BJP called Tuesday’s statewide bandh in support of the students.
Jharkhand Protest LIVE: Police Detain ABVP Workers During Assembly March In Ranchi
Jharkhand Protest LIVE: Ravi Shankar Prasad Questions Rahul Gandhi’s Silence On Jharkhand Student Protest
BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad questioned Rahul Gandhi’s silence over the police action against protesting students in Jharkhand, alleging that tear gas and lathicharge were used against them.
Prasad alleged irregularities in government recruitment examinations and claimed that “entire families of middlemen and brokers” get jobs in various departments. He said a CBI investigation would bring the truth to light.