Jharkhand Protest LIVE: BJP Continues Protest Against Police Action, ABVP Workers Detained In Ranchi

Jharkhand Protest LIVE: Jharkhand BJP calls for a statewide bandh after police used water cannons, tear gas and lathicharge on JPSC-JSSC aspirants marching towards the Assembly in Ranchi.

Jharkhand Protest LIVE: The Jharkhand BJP has called for a statewide bandh on Tuesday, August 11, protesting police action against job aspirants during their march towards the Jharkhand Assembly on Monday. BJP state president Aditya Sahu accused the Hemant Soren government of using excessive force, alleging that hundreds of students were injured in the lathicharge. The protest, now in its 17th day, saw police use water cannons, tear gas and lathicharge after protesters breached multiple barricades. JLKM leader Devendra Nath Mahto, who had been on a nine-day hunger strike and lost 10.5 kg, joined the march in an ambulance before being admitted to a Ranchi hospital after his health deteriorated. Protesters continue to demand cancellation of the JSSC-CGL exam, an independent probe and wider JPSC-JSSC reforms.

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11 Aug 2026, 08:55:34 am IST Jharkhand Protest LIVE: BJP Calls 'Statewide Bandh' The BJP has announced a statewide bandh on Tuesday from 8 am to midnight over "police atrocities" against students. BJP state president Aditya Sahu alleged that hundreds of protesters were injured and accused the government of treating students like criminals. Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi condemned the police action, saying peaceful protests should not be met with violence. The Congress is an ally of the JMM-led coalition in Jharkhand. Clashes between the protesters and police personnel took place in state capital Ranchi yesterday, after thousands of job aspirants breached multiple barricades while marching towards the assembly, where the monsoon session was underway, officials said according to PTI. Jharkhand Student Protesters Reach Assembly Gates After Facing Tear Gas, Water Cannons BY Outlook News Desk

11 Aug 2026, 09:10:14 am IST Jharkhand Protest LIVE: Mahto Hospitalised After Health Deteriorates Jharkhand student protest leader Devendra Nath Mahto was hospitalised on Monday after his blood sugar level dropped drastically while he was participating in the march towards the Assembly. Mahto, who has been on a nine-day hunger strike over alleged recruitment exam irregularities, was taken to Ranchi Sadar Hospital, where doctors described his condition as critical. Despite his health, Mahto had joined protesters in an ambulance and addressed the gathering from a stretcher. His aide alleged he was injured in a police lathi-charge. The protest saw clashes near the Assembly, with police using water cannons, tear gas and batons after protesters breached barricades.

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11 Aug 2026, 09:27:22 am IST Jharkhand Protest LIVE: Aspirant Alleges Police Lathicharge An injured student protester alleged that police resorted to lathicharge on JPSC-JSSC aspirants during their ‘Vidhan Sabha gherao’ march in Ranchi on Monday, claiming around 100 young protesters were beaten. Speaking to ANI, protester Shivam alleged that police began the lathicharge without warning as students waited outside the Assembly for a government response. He said he was hit on the back and chest, while his brother was struck on the arm. Police also used water cannons to disperse protesters during the march, which was held over alleged irregularities in the JPSC and JSSC-CGL examinations.

11 Aug 2026, 09:42:14 am IST Jharkhand Protest LIVE: Jharkhand Bandh Disrupts Normal Life Normal life was affected across parts of Jharkhand on Tuesday as the BJP enforced a statewide bandh protesting police action against job aspirants during their march to the Assembly in Ranchi on Monday according to PTI. Most schools and businesses remained shut, while vehicular movement was sparse in Ranchi and several other cities. The bandh, being observed from 8 am to midnight, followed the use of water cannons, tear gas and batons against protesters demanding action over alleged irregularities in JPSC and JSSC recruitment exams. The BJP has called the police action “atrocities” against students and backed demands for an independent probe. Meanwhile, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad is set to hold a ‘Vidhan Sabha March’ from the old Assembly to the new premises. The protests, which began on July 25, have also seen clashes between demonstrators and police. While several protesters alleged injuries, Ranchi Police said 14 policemen were injured. The students are demanding greater transparency in recruitment exams, JPSC-JSSC reforms, cancellation of several examinations and an independent probe by the CBI or a panel of retired High Court judges from outside Jharkhand.

11 Aug 2026, 10:04:05 am IST Jharkhand Protest LIVE: CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke Alleges Police Lathicharge On Mahto Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), on Monday alleged that student leader Devendra Mahto was lathi-charged and injured by Ranchi Police before being taken to a hospital during his ongoing hunger strike. In a post on X, Dipke said he spoke to Mahto, who has been on hunger strike for nine days over alleged irregularities in state recruitment examinations. “Spoke to Devendra Mahto, who has been on a hunger strike for the past 9 days. He told me that before being taken to the hospital, he was lathi-charged by the police and suffered injuries. He is also experiencing chest pain,” Dipke stated. Condemning the alleged police action, Dipke drew a comparison with recent student protests in Delhi, saying, “Be it Jantar Mantar or Jharkhand, such police brutality against students is cruel and inhuman.” Expressing support for the protesters, Dipke added, “CJP stands firmly with Devendra bhai and his struggle. He is a true hero. We salute his courage and strength!”

11 Aug 2026, 10:21:42 am IST Jharkhand Protest LIVE: BJP Workers Block Roads, Burn Tyres In Ranchi BJP workers blocked roads in Ranchi's Kishorganj, Argora and Kanke areas and burnt tyres at Harmu Chowk, Kishorganj Chowk and near Nucleus Mall. Roads near the CMPDI gate on Kanke Road were also blocked, while most schools and businesses remained shut. The students' core group is scheduled to meet at noon to decide the next course of action and has said it will only hold talks with Chief Minister Hemant Soren according to India Today. The agitation, underway since July 25, seeks cancellation of several examinations, JPSC-JSSC reforms and an independent probe by the CBI or a panel of retired High Court judges from outside Jharkhand.

11 Aug 2026, 10:35:55 am IST Jharkhand Protest LIVE: Congress Accuses BJP Of ‘Hijacking’ Student Protest The Congress on Tuesday accused the BJP of trying to “give a different colour” to the Jharkhand student protest by allegedly transporting BJP Yuva Morcha workers from West Bengal in trucks. Congress general secretary K C Venugopal shared a video purportedly showing youths being brought to the state and alleged the BJP was creating a “fake crowd” to dilute public anger. His remarks came a day after Rahul Gandhi condemned police action against protesting students in Ranchi. “Students have a right to peaceful protest, and only dialogue can yield solutions,” Gandhi said, urging the Jharkhand government to hear the protesters and resolve their demands.

11 Aug 2026, 11:14:06 am IST Jharkhand Protest LIVE: BJP workers block Ranchi’s Ratu Road #WATCH | Ranchi, Jharkhand: BJP workers block Ratu Road during the state-wide Jharkhand Bandh as police personnel intervene to stop them. pic.twitter.com/sUndLzhaFF — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2026

11 Aug 2026, 11:18:57 am IST Jharkhand Protest LIVE: Marandi Accuses Jharkhand Government Of Suppressing Student Protest And Truth LoP Babulal Marandi says the BJP would raise police action against protesting students in the Assembly, alleging that the Ranchi administration acted wrongly. He said his party had supported the students’ movement and would continue raising their demands. Marandi also accused the government of detaining journalists and suppressing the truth. #WATCH | Ranchi, Jharkhand: On the Jharkhand students' protest, LoP Babulal Marandi says, “The Assembly Speaker mentioned that questions were raised, and the MLAs were absent. The implication is that the police administration and the DC of Ranchi district have acted wrongly. We… pic.twitter.com/KMlEwJduMP — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2026

11 Aug 2026, 11:37:10 am IST Jharkhand Protest LIVE: BJP Continues Protest Over Police Action Against JPSC-JSSC Aspirants BJP’s statewide bandh follows police action against protesting students in Ranchi, intensifying the political confrontation over JPSC-JSSC recruitment irregularities. #WATCH | Ranchi | Jharkhand BJP has called for a statewide bandh today, protesting the police action against students during the JPSC-JSSC protest in Ranchi yesterday.



Visuals from Ratu road, Ranchi pic.twitter.com/c8KA6760Vl — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2026

11 Aug 2026, 11:46:05 am IST Jharkhand Protest LIVE: Anurag Thakur Targets Rahul Gandhi, Soren Over Police Action Against Jharkhand Students BJP MP Anurag Thakur accused the Congress-JMM government in Jharkhand of using lathicharge and barbed-wire barricades against protesting youth. He alleged the action was carried out under the instructions of Rahul Gandhi and Hemant Soren, questioned the Opposition’s refusal to hear the Home Minister’s response, and accused it of seeking publicity rather than discussion. #WATCH | Delhi: BJP MP Anurag Thakur says, “Injustice and atrocities happened under the Congress-JMM government. Young people have been out on the streets for two weeks, sitting in protest for justice, but what did the Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha give them in return? They… pic.twitter.com/0DexOqw6yt — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2026

11 Aug 2026, 11:52:24 am IST Jharkhand Protest LIVE: Sanjay Seth Slams Soren Over Police Action Against Jharkhand Protesters Union MoS Sanjay Seth accused the Jharkhand government of police brutality during the students’ protest, citing lathicharge, tear gas and water cannons. He alleged that women protesters were beaten at night and criticised Chief Minister Hemant Soren for thanking the police administration instead of apologising to the protesting students. #WATCH | Delhi: Union MoS Sanjay Seth says, "Today, the entire Jharkhand is shut. The police committed brutality; there was a lathi charge, and tear gas was fired. Water cannons were used; daughters were beaten at night. Look at the Chief Minister's insensitivity; he is thanking… pic.twitter.com/2nz3lD1AI7 — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2026

11 Aug 2026, 12:07:32 pm IST Jharkhand Protest LIVE: Mahua Maji Says 98% Of Students’ Demands Accepted, Accuses BJP Of Incitement JMM MP Mahua Maji said 98 per cent of Jharkhand students’ demands had been accepted after talks involving Congress, JMM and RJD ministers. She said the CGL matter was sub judice and could not be cancelled immediately, adding that BJP was inciting students despite their earlier agreement. #WATCH | Delhi | JMM MP Mahua Maji says, "Talks have been held with the students of Jharkhand. Congress, JMM, RJD ministers were involved in it. 98% of the their demands have been accepted; only 2% of the demands remain, which is not within the government's purview. The CGL… pic.twitter.com/slTxUCkgbf — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2026

11 Aug 2026, 12:32:38 pm IST Jharkhand Protest LIVE: Marandi Warns Student Movement Will Spread To Every Village Jharkhand LoP Babulal Marandi said students are demanding only a CBI probe into alleged recruitment irregularities. He accused the government of using lathicharge and tear gas to suppress their voices, warning that the agitation would spread across the state. Marandi said the BJP called Tuesday’s statewide bandh in support of the students. #WATCH | Ranchi, Jharkhand: On the Jharkhand students' protest, LoP Babulal Marandi says, “The government wants to conceal the truth using batons. The students have but one demand: a CBI inquiry, the guilty will be caught, and the innocent will be exonerated. However, the… pic.twitter.com/W3RQpAMxIz — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2026

11 Aug 2026, 12:54:42 pm IST Jharkhand Protest LIVE: Police Detain ABVP Workers During Assembly March In Ranchi VIDEO | Ranchi, Jharkhand: Police detain protesting ABVP workers during their march from the old Assembly building to the new Assembly building.#JharkhandNews #RanchiNews



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/SLRL32nLcE — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 11, 2026