JLKM Leader Devendra Nath Mahto Hospitalised Amid Ranchi Recruitment Protests

JLKM leader Devendra Nath Mahto was admitted to Ranchi's Sadar Hospital after joining the 'Vidhan Sabha Gherao' march despite a nine-day hunger strike.
Police resorted to a lathicharge to disperse student demonstrators protesting outside the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly.
Aspirants are demanding the cancellation of the JSSC-CGL examination and a comprehensive Central Bureau of Investigation probe into recruitment irregularities.
Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM) leader Devendra Nath Mahto was admitted to Sadar Hospital in Ranchi following a day-long protest march to the state Legislative Assembly, PTI reported.
Mahto participated in the 'Vidhan Sabha Gherao' march despite his deteriorating health, after being on a hunger strike for nine days at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium.
Protesters remained defiant on Tuesday, even after police resorted to lathicharges on Monday evening to disperse the demonstrators outside the Assembly. The students have been protesting over alleged irregularities in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) recruitment examinations.
Protest Demands Escalate
Aspirants are demanding the cancellation of the JSSC-CGL examination, a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into alleged irregularities and comprehensive reforms in the recruitment process.
"We will face the batons; we will fight for our rights. We have been sitting here in protest," one protester told PTI.
Marandi Backs Protesters
Jharkhand Leader of Opposition (LoP) Babulal Marandi backed the protesters and accused the state government of delaying action on their demands.
"Students in Jharkhand's capital Ranchi's Jai Pal Singh Munda Stadium have been protesting for the past 15 days demanding a CBI investigation into the selling of jobs in JPSC and JSSC exams, but the government has only been stalling so far," Marandi said.
Recruitment Allegations Detailed
Marandi alleged irregularities in several recruitment examinations, including JSSC-CGL, PGT and various JPSC examinations. He also raised questions over the evaluation process, alleging that unqualified teachers checked answer sheets and answer booklets were not uploaded online.
"In JSSC-CGL, students have been accused of being taken to Nepal to memorise questions. Serious allegations of rigging have also surfaced in the PGT exam. During the race for the product constable recruitment, 17 youths died. In addition, there are allegations of rigging at multiple levels in JPSC's 11th-13th and 14th exams," Marandi said.
Marandi said the students' demand for a CBI investigation was justified, citing the recruitment scam investigation in West Bengal.
"Students of Jharkhand are making just one demand...a fair CBI investigation into the entire matter," Marandi said.
"If the Chief Minister of Jharkhand is not involved in the cases of selling jobs in JPSC and JSSC, then immediately order a CBI investigation," Marandi added.