JLKM Leader Devendra Nath Mahto Hospitalised Amid Ranchi Recruitment Protests

JLKM leader Devendra Nath Mahto has been hospitalised in Ranchi following a protest march over JPSC and JSSC recruitment irregularities. Opposition leader Babulal Marandi backed the students' demand for a CBI probe.

Student leader Devendra Nath Mahto, right, and others during an indefinite hunger strike as part of a protest against the Jharkhand government over alleged irregularities in the 14th JPSC examination, JSSC-CGL and other recruitment tests, demanding a CBI probe and reforms in the recruitment agencies, in Ranchi, Jharkhand, Saturday, Aug. 8, 2026. | Photo: PTI