Cricket Scotland And Royal Dutch Cricket Association Slam ICC Over 'Disrespectful' World Cup Format Overhaul

Cricket Scotland and the KNCB condemned the ICC for lack of consultation over ODI World Cup format changes
The boards warned that altering qualification structures late threatens the growth and credibility of the global game
They criticized the complex new tournament setup and the financial and operational strain it places on associate nations
Cricket Scotland and the Royal Dutch Cricket Association (KNCB) have unleashed a fierce joint statement, condemning the International Cricket Council (ICC) over radical and disruptive changes to the Men’s ODI World Cup format.
The two boards accused the governing body of severe procedural flaws and a complete breakdown in communication, leaving emerging cricket nations out in the cold.
According to the joint release, representatives from the boards—alongside other Associate Members—held two separate meetings with the ICC to seek official written communication and transparent details regarding the structural overhaul.
However, more than two weeks after their second consultation, the boards revealed they have received zero response from the ICC, labeling the silence both “disappointing” and “disrespectful.”
Undermining The Global Game
Deeming the alterations a severe setback for Associate Members, the statement warns that the new format threatens to undo years of hard-fought progress in spreading the sport worldwide.
“At a time when cricket is seeking to expand its reach, attract new audiences and strengthen its position on the international sporting landscape, reducing meaningful opportunities for emerging nations sends entirely the wrong message,” the statement declared.
The boards stressed that pivotal decisions directly impacting Associate Members demand early consultation, transparent decision-making, and sufficient notice so that participating nations can fully comprehend and adapt to the implications.
Financial Strain And Operational Chaos
With the next ODI World Cup scheduled to kick off in October next year, and the qualification tournament set for February 2027, the timing of the revamp has triggered intense anxiety. The boards emphasized that changing tournament pathways part-way through a cycle inflicts heavy operational and financial burdens on organizations already operating under tight resource constraints.
“Members and their players invest years in preparing for World Cups, and confidence in those pathways depends on them not changing part-way through a qualification cycle without consultation. Changing structures at short notice creates significant uncertainty, disrupts planning, and places additional operational and financial pressure on organisations that are already operating with limited resources,” the boards added.
Furthermore, the statement warned that such heavy-handed modifications risk eroding the overall integrity and credibility of international cricket, highlighting an urgent need for more effective engagement between the ICC and its members.
A Complex And Controversial Format
The ICC's newly implemented structure expands the tournament field from 10 to 14 teams, but introduces a convoluted four-round setup. This features a round-robin "Super Series" preceding the main group stage, where teams ranked 12th, 13th, and 14th must battle through an initial phase that sees one side eliminated immediately.
With both the Netherlands and Scotland locked into the race for the upcoming 2027 World Cup qualifier, the late-stage format shift has left affected members scrambling. The joint statement concluded by asserting that “greater engagement with Associate Members would have supported a more effective and collaborative approach and help maintain confidence in the qualification pathway.”