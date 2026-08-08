The 5,000-Match Odyssey: A Short History Of ODI Cricket - Explainer

ODI cricket hit 5,000 matches on August 7, 2026, with Scotland vs Canada, 55 years after its accidental birth in 1971
The format evolved through the 1975 World Cup, colored kits, white balls, day-night cricket, and the standard 50-over format
Modern ODIs are faster and higher-scoring, while also boosting the growth of Associate nations ahead of the 2027 World Cup in Africa
One-Day International (ODI) cricket officially reached the historic milestone of 5,000 matches on August 7, 2026, when Scotland faced Canada in Dundee. The format took 55 years to hit this mark, evolving from an accidental stopgap experiment into a sport-defining, multi-billion-dollar spectacle.
Although its formal name implies a meticulous long-term plan, ODI cricket is fundamentally a misnomer for a format that was never actually meant to exist.
With that, let's revisit its history:
The Accidental Birth
This journey began out of sheer frustration on January 5, 1971, when heavy rain completely washed out the third Ashes Test between Australia and England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
To appease 46,000 disappointed fans, officials staged an impromptu, one-off match consisting of 40 overs per side with eight-ball overs. It would be more than 18 months before any further ODI cricket took place, but this time the matches were part of the official schedule for Australia’s tour of England in 1972," an article in Lord's 'Our History' section reads.
Players wore traditional Test whites and used a red ball, and Australia chased down England's total of 190 to win by five wickets, unwittingly launching a cricket revolution.
Early Structure And The World Cup
The format quickly gained traction as cricket boards realised its immense commercial and fan appeal.
In 1975, England hosted the inaugural Men's Cricket World Cup, where matches were played over 60 six-ball overs per side, still using white clothes and red balls.
Late in that decade, Kerry Packer's rebellious World Series Cricket completely modernised the game by introducing colored clothing, white balls, and day-night floodlit matches.
And all of which were officially integrated into international cricket shortly after.
Growth Explosion And Eras Of Evolution
It took 24 years for the first 1,000 ODI matches to be played between 1971 and 1995, an era defined by varied over lengths, 'slower' run rates, the red ball, and statistical leaders like batsman Desmond Haynes and bowler Wasim Akram.
However, the 1990s sparked an unprecedented explosion in match frequency. Match lengths had varied wildly by country from 40 to 55 overs, but following the 1996 World Cup, cricket universally standardised the format to 50 six-ball overs.
This second block of 1,000 games lasted until 2003 and was defined by uniform over lengths, the rise of subcontinental dominance, and the dominance of Sachin Tendulkar and Muthiah Muralidaran.
The decade also brought tactical innovations, such as the 1992 and 1996 World Cups pioneering strategic shifts like pinch-hitting in the opening overs to exploit fielding restrictions, and the 1997 debut of the Duckworth-Lewis method to resolve rain-affected matches fairly.
As the game moved into its third block of 1,000 matches between 2003 and 2010, powerplays were introduced. Ricky Ponting and Brett Lee topped the charts, while Sachin Tendulkar scored the format's first individual double-century.
The fourth era from 2010 to 2018 saw Virat Kohli and Lasith Malinga dominate a game altered by the introduction of two new white balls, which triggered a flurry of individual double centuries.
The final march to the 5,000th game between 2018 and 2026 was defined by aggressive batting and the rise of a new crop of star players, as well as the emergence of Associate nations.
Modern ODI Cricket
Today, ODI cricket is faster and higher-scoring than ever before, marked by intense batting dominance.
In the first block of 1,000 matches, only Viv Richards averaged over 40 while striking at over 85, whereas a run-a-ball is now considered the standard. This has fueled a massive boundary surge, with teams now hitting a six every 55 balls compared to every 127 balls twenty years ago.
While the proliferation of T20 leagues has slightly reduced bilateral series among top nations, the format has become a vital lifeline for Associate nations.
Fittingly, the 5,000th game was an ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 fixture featuring Cricket Scotland and Cricket Canada, proving the enduring global reach of the 50-over game.
Looking ahead, this evolution is set to take centre stage at the upcoming ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027, which will expand to 14 teams and mark a historic return to African soil across South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia.
Long may ODI cricket live!