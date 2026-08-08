Manipur's Golden Girl! Ariha Pangambam Becomes First Indian To Win Senior Asian Aerobic Gymnastics Gold

Ariha Pangambam became the first Indian to win senior women's individual gold at the Asian Aerobic Gymnastics Championships
The 22-year-old from Manipur scored 19.100 to claim the historic title in Tagaytay City, Philippines
Ariha's breakthrough came after consecutive fourth-place finishes at the 2022 and 2024 Asian Championships
Indian gymnastics reached a historic milestone on Friday as Ariha Pangambam became the first Indian to win a gold medal in the senior women's individual event at the Asian Aerobic Gymnastics Championships.
The 22-year-old from Manipur delivered a brilliant performance at the championships in Tagaytay City, Philippines, scoring 19.100 in the final to secure India's maiden continental title in the discipline.
Ariha impressed the judges across all three scoring components, earning 8.650 for artistry, 7.600 for execution and 2.850 for difficulty. Her composed routine helped her finish at the top of the standings and etched her name into Indian gymnastics history.
The victory also marked a remarkable turnaround after narrowly missing the podium at the previous two editions of the championships in 2022 and 2024, where she had finished fourth on both occasions.
How Did Ariha Pangambam Create History?
The gold medal is the first-ever won by an Indian in the senior women's individual category at the Asian Aerobic Gymnastics Championships, making it one of the biggest achievements for Indian aerobic gymnastics on the continental stage. Ariha's triumph is the reward for years of consistent performances at both domestic and international levels.
Gymnastics Federation of India president Sudhir Mittal praised both the gymnast and her coach, saying:
"A great achievement for us. Did very well. Kudos to her and her coach."
Why Is Ariha Pangambam's Gold So Significant?
The Manipur gymnast has steadily established herself as one of India's finest aerobic gymnasts. She won gold at the National Games in both 2023 and 2025, is a multiple-time national champion, and has represented India at the FIG Aerobic Gymnastics World Championships, the Suzuki World Cup in Japan, and previous Asian Championships.
Her latest success is the biggest achievement of her career and underlines India's growing presence in aerobic gymnastics.
Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh also congratulated Ariha on social media, describing her achievement as a proud moment for both the state and the country.
"Heartiest congratulations to Ariha Pangambam on scripting history by becoming the first Indian to win an Individual Gold Medal at the 2026 Senior Women's Aerobic Gymnastics Asian Championships in Tagaytay City, Philippines."
He added that her achievement would inspire future generations and wished her continued success.
For Indian gymnastics, Ariha's breakthrough represents far more than a single medal. It is a landmark achievement that could inspire a new generation of aerobic gymnasts and further strengthen India's ambitions on the continental and global stage.