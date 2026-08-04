Para Athletes Dilip Gavit, Mohammed Basil Allege Misconduct By IOA Official After CWG 2026 Glory - Report

Dilip Mahadu Gavit and Mohammed Basil Morssinganakathi file complaints against IOA media member Sarvesh Kedia over alleged misconduct
Para coach Pushpa NP and PCI CEO Rahul Swami also raise concerns
The complaints follow India’s historic T47 100m gold-silver finish in Glasgow
India’s para athletes Dilip Mahadu Gavit and Mohammed Basil Morssinganakathi have reportedly lodged complaints against an Indian Olympic Association (IOA) media committee member, alleging inappropriate behaviour during the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.
According to a Times of India report, Gavit and Basil, who won gold and silver medals respectively in the men’s T47 100m event, have separately approached the Sports Ministry and the IOA with complaints against Sarvesh Kedia, an IOA media committee member who was part of India’s support staff at the Games.
Para athletics coach Pushpa NP, who travelled with the Indian contingent to Glasgow, has also filed a complaint against Kedia. The report added that Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) CEO Rahul Swami has submitted a similar complaint to the ministry and the IOA.
Kedia was part of the 14-member group of IOA officials accompanying India’s combined able-bodied and para athletes’ contingent at the Commonwealth Games. He was travelling as a press attaché and was assigned to the office of India’s chef-de-mission.
In her complaint, Pushpa alleged that Kedia had behaved inappropriately during an interaction involving India’s medal-winning para athletes and coaches. She claimed that Kedia “was talking loudly with our medal winners Dilip Gavit and Basil and coaches”.
As per the TOI report, the coach alleged that the incident involved Kedia and chief para athletics coach Satyanarayana. She also requested that Kedia “is not involved in any para athletics media interaction” going forward and called for necessary action.
The allegations come after Gavit and Basil achieved a landmark result for Indian para athletics at the Commonwealth Games, securing the top two positions in the men’s T47 100m event in Glasgow.